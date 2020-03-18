The Challenge season 35 trailer reveals shocking new hook ups and potential break ups

The Challenge type TV Show network MTV genre Reality

Who's ready to see a full season of The Challenge where everyone has to earn their stripes?!

Just like host TJ Lavin, The Challenge season 35 aka "Total Madness" is absolutely, finally done with players riding coattails or skating under the radar all the way to a final, as the series has implemented a new twist: all players must win an elimination in order to compete in the final. Say goodbye to weak players getting carried to a final only to gas out before finishing! But it turns out that the new rule actually isn't the most shocking thing about the upcoming season.

MTV just release a supersized new trailer for The Challenge: Total Madness, and while the actual challenges look intense af, it's actually the relationship drama that takes center stage as wild new hook ups and even a potential break up are teased. In the new footage, Bear and returning vet Kailah are seen hooking up -- but it sounds like she maybe was in a relationship with someone else back home because she's seen crying and saying, "I ruined a relationship for someone who doesn't give a f--k about me." Hasn't she been watching the last few seasons? This shouldn't be a surprise!

Image zoom Riccardo Giardina/MTV

Meanwhile, longtime Challenge couple Jenna and Zach are seen having a major fight over video chat -- and he's not even competing this season. So if that's a storyline on the show you know something huge is going down! Let's just hope that whatever it is doesn't motivate Jenna to quit, because she's due for a powerhouse season. Other fights teased in the footage are Rogan and Dee (at least they're not hooking up again after he threw her under the bus last season) as well as expected rivalries like Wes and Bananas, and Jordan and Wes, and Kailah and Melissa. Plus, someone's bleeding, and someone's being taken away in an ambulance.

But at least we can always count on CT and his evil laugh to guarantee some good competition this season. Check out the supersized trailer above now to get hype for the new season.

The Challenge: Total Madness premieres Wednesday, April 1 at 8 p.m. on MTV.

Related content: