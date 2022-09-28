Some former ride or die pairs are turning into rivals.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies super trailer reveals Jordan vs. Tori, Turbo vs. Nany and more fights

The Challenge season 38 is all about working with a partner you trust completely, but the real test is going to be whether competitors can survive living in a house with the people they used to consider their ride-or-dies but are now their opponents.

In an exclusive sneak peek, The Challenge: Ride or Dies super trailer reveals former fiancés, teammates, and friends on opposite teams are going to be bringing the most drama this season.

The three-minute long, jam-packed footage shows Jordan Wiseley coming into the game as a late addition with Aneesa Ferreira as his partner, and his ex-fiancée Tori Deal's jaw drops to the floor as he walks into the elimination arena. This is the first time both Challenge vets are competing on the same season since their highly public breakup — and if that's not already awkward enough, Wiseley adds gasoline to that fire by hooking up with Nelson Thomas' partner/ex Nurys Mateo right in front of Deal. Not sure that's the kind of closure Deal was talking about with her partner Devin Walker!

The trailer also reveals that former War of the Worlds partners Nany Gonzalez and Turabi "Turbo" Çamkıran are leaving their alliance in the past, as they're seen blowing up at each other at multiple points. And as Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio points out, Fessy Shaffaat is "still Messy Fessy" as he's seen cuddling with multiple different women, including vet Laurel Stucky, who is seen also getting close with rookie Horacio Gutierrez. And that's just the tip of the iceberg — check out the full extended trailer below to see what else is in store this season:

The Challenge: Ride or Dies brings back a group of vets (and some rookies) who were allowed to pick their own partner for the season, and in the same vein as Bloodlines, their partners are their loved ones — but they don't have to be blood relations this time. From best friends to spouses to family, all kinds of seemingly unbreakable bonds will be put to the ultimate test as they fight for their share of a million dollars.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies premieres Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. Before that, check out the first-ever documentary series The Challenge: Untold History, airing Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

