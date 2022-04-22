Mark Long was more nervous to compete on Worst Cooks in America than The Challenge

"I've jumped out of airplanes, I've raced cars, I've done so many crazy, wild things that other people fear," the reality star says, "but I had never been so nervous going into this show and having to cook every day."

The Challenge "godfather" Mark Long has done some pretty scary things on TV during the past few decades as one of the original cast members of MTV's long-running franchise, but his next reality series appearance features his most terrifying experience yet: cooking.

Long is trading in his iconic Challenge bandana for an apron to join the cast of Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: That's So '90s, and he tells EW that competing in the kitchen against fellow TV stars of that decade was far more nerve-racking than anything he's done before.

"Over my Challenge days of competition in that world of reality, I've jumped out of airplanes, I've raced cars, I've done so many crazy, wild things that other people fear, but I had never been so nervous going into this show and having to cook every day," Long says. "I don't cook, I go to Chipotle. I would go to bed every night nervous thinking, 'God, I hope I do a good job tomorrow and I don't get sent home.' It was absolutely fish-out-of-water for me."

While Long jokes that he could definitely prepare something simple like a hot dog every once in a while, he had never been able to cook a full meal from scratch before joining the Food Network series. "Look, I do not even have a full set of pots and pans, that's how terrible of a cook I am," he says with a laugh. "When they say Worst Cooks, I am the epitome of that. I went from worst to just kind of bad."

He adds that it took him a long time to realize that his biggest mistake was not taking out his Invisalign to taste his own food. "I was an idiot, but I wanted to be the best Invisalign patient ever so I never took my Invisalign out," he says. "That meant I was never tasting my food as much as I should have. I was going on pure assumptions that my food was going to taste good, or that it was salted enough. You'll have to see how fast I learn from my mistake."

Long, who got his start on MTV's Road Rules before going on The Challenge, battles such '90s stars as Full House's Jodie Sweetin, Boy Meets World's Matthew Lawrence, All That's Lori Beth Denberg, Clueless' Elisa Donovan, and more in an effort to win $25,000 for a chosen charity. While he isn't spilling on how long he lasts in the competition, he does tease that he had a lot to learn — and it didn't always go well for him. "When they say you have an hour to cook, it truly is an hour," he says. "If they say you're done, you're done. If you're not, you're not. There's no production magic there. You're either plated or you're screwed."

But Long loved being thrown into the deep end in a new environment after dominating on The Challenge for so many years. "It's a roller coaster, and I think The Challenge fans are going to love it because you truly see me out of my element — I'm not competent, I'm struggling and screwing things up and cutting my fingers," he says. (See just how much he struggles in the exclusive sneak peek above). "You'll definitely see a different side than the reality godfather, and it's super fun. I mean, it is a comedy, but we're also learning really intensive food tricks and knowledge."

As for how he ended up on a show so far outside his comfort zone, Long says he was approached by one of the producers of Worst Cooks during the very early stages of development for this new '90s celebrity edition. "Season 2 of The Challenge: All Stars was coming up, but I have to be honest with you, I've never done back-to-back Challenges," says Long, who executive-produced and competed in the first season of All Stars. "But I thought it would be the perfect opportunity for me to introduce myself to an entirely different audience, the Food Network audience. Plus it just sounded super fun. But I'm in a full sweat half the time because I'm so stressed."

Looking ahead, Long can't wait for fans to see him back on The Challenge for the upcoming third season of All Stars (premiering May 11 on Paramount+). "That's going to be a f---ing great show," he says. "Season 3 is so great that I just know people are going to be yearning for a season 4. I really think that will happen."

Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: That's So '90s premieres Sunday, April 24, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network and will stream on Discovery+.

