MTV announces The Challenge: Double Agents for season 36

After last season's Total Madness made history, The Challenge is finally returning — but with more lies, deceit, and betrayals than ever before.

On Thursday, MTV announced that season 36 of the long-running reality competition series is The Challenge: Double Agents. The new season returns to a partner format with 19 (!) espionage thriller-themed episodes shot in Iceland, pitting 30 returning and new competitors against each other "in a game of secrets, spies, and lies" for their share of the million-dollar prize.

Fans can get a sneak peek of the new season with a special preview episode The Challenge: Double Agents Declassified airing Monday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, two days prior to the premiere. And behind-the-scenes secrets will be spilled each week with MTV's Official Challenge Podcast hosted by veterans Tori Deal and Aneesa Ferreira, as they recap each episode and reveal exclusive scoops from how the stunts are created to the food the cast eats on the show and more. New podcast episodes will be available on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard, beginning the day after every episode airs.

So who's returning for this supersized season? Notable cast members include all-star vet Darrell Taylor, back for his ninth Challenge, and Theresa Gonzalez, returning for her seventh. As for possible rookies to watch, Survivor winner Natalie Anderson, last seen making a historical (and controversial) comeback in the Winners at War season, makes her Challenge debut along with Olympian Lolo Jones, who ruffled feathers with her fiery temper in The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros.

Check out the full cast list below (partner matchups have yet to be revealed):

Veterans:

Aneesa Ferreira

Ashley Mitchell

Big T

Cory Wharton

CT

Devin Walker

Darrell Taylor

Fessy Shafaat

Jay Starrett

Josh Martinez

Kam Williams

Kaycee Clark

Kyle Christie

Leroy Garrett

Nany González

Nelson Thomas

Nicole Zanatta

Theresa Gonzalez

Tori Deal

Wes Bergmann

Rookies:

Amber Borzotra — Big Brother

Amber Martinez — Are You The One?

Gabby Allen — Love Island/Celebrity Big Brother U.K.

Joseph Allen — America’s Got Talent

Lio Rush — Former WWE Wrestler

Lolo Jones — U.S. Olympian/The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros/Celebrity Big Brother

Mechie Harris — Musician/Ex on the Beach

Nam Vo — Ultimate Beastmaster

Natalie Anderson — Survivor/Amazing Race

Olivia "Liv" Jawando — Shipwrecked

The Challenge: Double Agents premieres Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

