Theresa's game gets exposed in The Challenge: Double Agents sneak peek

The last time fans saw Theresa compete was back on Battle of the Exes 2 where she came in second. Six years later, she's doing her best to play both sides of the house on Double Agents — so far, she's worked with both the rookie girls in secret as well as the vets and managed to keep her game under wraps. But because of that, she didn't warn her supposed No. 1 ally Aneesa Ferreira that she was being sent into elimination against her friend Tori Deal last week, and that secret is about to come out.