Theresa's game gets exposed in The Challenge: Double Agents sneak peek
It's been a while since Theresa Jones appeared on The Challenge, and now that she's returned for Double Agents this season, she's playing to win.
The last time fans saw Theresa compete was back on Battle of the Exes 2 where she came in second. Six years later, she's doing her best to play both sides of the house on Double Agents — so far, she's worked with both the rookie girls in secret as well as the vets and managed to keep her game under wraps. But because of that, she didn't warn her supposed No. 1 ally Aneesa Ferreira that she was being sent into elimination against her friend Tori Deal last week, and that secret is about to come out.
EW has your exclusive first look at this week's episode, "From Theresa With Love," in which the female vets start to expose Theresa's game. Will it be enough to turn the house against this returning vet, or will she be able to take control of the game and make a power move instead?
Watch the exclusive sneak peek below now:
The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays on MTV.
