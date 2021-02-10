Get a sneak peek at this season's trivia twist on The Challenge: Double Agents

TJ Lavin's favorite challenge of the season is always a highlight as the athletes make complete fools out of themselves by getting simple math, geography, history, and pop culture questions wrong... while dangling hundreds of feet in the air. Usually, when players get enough answers wrong (or enough strikes sent their way from other players), they get launched into the water and out of the game.

But things are changing this season! The exclusive video below reveals that this time, when players get answers wrong or are sabotaged by another team, they're lowered more and more towards a horizontal position over the water, holding on to the bar above them as long as they can. Of course, the lower they go, the harder it gets to hang on. But at least players have a chance to keep fighting no matter how many questions they get wrong. Plus, the more frustrated and tired they get holding themselves up, the worse they'll be at answering questions. Now that's a fun twist!