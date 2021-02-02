CT advises Lolo and Nam on how to be the 'scariest' team in The Challenge sneak peek

Chris "CT" Tamburello may not be the perfect competitor on The Challenge, but you can't deny he's one of the best players in the history of MTV's long-running franchise. Just look at his record: During his roller coaster of a career, he's made it to eight finals, won three, and won two spin-off seasons. He's also made plenty of mistakes that cost him even more wins. So if there's anyone qualified to give advice in the Challenge house, it's CT. And if there's any rookie team that needs advice, it's Lolo Jones and Nam Vo.

The duo seemed like the ones to beat when players were able to choose their partners at the start of The Challenge: Double Agents. With Lolo's Olympian skills and Nam's Ultimate Beastmaster training, they were the most intimidating pair. But arguments and frustrations with each other have been keeping this team from securing any daily challenge wins, and as a result, they haven't had any power in the game so far. Is that about to change with a little help from "fatherly figure" CT?

EW has your exclusive first look at this week's episode, "A Muddy Matter," in which things come to a head between Lolo and Nam. But after CT steps in to give them advice on how they can become "the scariest people in the house," can they learn to put their differences aside to actually work together? Check out the sneak peek below to see CT dole out his wisdom, coffee mug in hand and and everything.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays on MTV.

