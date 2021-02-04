The Challenge: Double Agents eliminated player speaks: 'That pissed me off'

"I didn't know [TJ] was going to give a goddamn puzzle!" [SPOILER] says of episode 8's elimination loss. "We didn't have no puzzles the whole season in eliminations, but they wanted to wait until my turn to do that?"

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Wednesday's episode of The Challenge: Double Agents.

If you ask Mechie Harris, it's all his partner Amber Martinez's fault that he was sent into this week's elimination on The Challenge: Double Agents.

"I want to thank my partner at the time, Amber, for my elimination because if she wasn't my partner, I wouldn't have been down there," Harris tells EW. But when his feet hit the sand in The Crater for his elimination against Josh Martinez, he controlled his own fate. Unfortunately, he couldn't solve a simple slide puzzle and Josh beat him in a blowout victory, sending Harris home.

Despite his performance in the elimination, Harris still blames Amber for his loss. "The way this game was played this season was if your partner is upset at somebody and she does something, it can harm both of you," he says. "I was partnered with Amber after she got Nelson [Thomas] eliminated and everyone voted for her that time too, and then she came with me, and when it got down to it, everyone wanted to vote for Amber again. I had everybody in the house coming to me telling me that it's because of her, we're voting for her, we're not voting for you. But in this game, it's not a vote just for one person, it's a vote for the team. I would not have been in elimination if it wasn't for my partner."

Below, EW got Harris to dive deep on that elimination loss, the romantic drama he was in the middle of all season (even though it was never shown in the episodes), and more.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: How do you feel about what happened in that elimination now that you've had some time and distance from it?

MECHIE HARRIS: I'm definitely upset. I could have done way better in my elimination, but I kind of over thought it. As soon as TJ blew that horn, I just panicked. It's my first elimination as a rookie so I'm just really going to take it as a learning experience.

Did you know you were going to be the compromised agents heading into the elimination?

Yeah, I pretty much knew it was going to be us. Everybody was coming up to me telling me that they were going to vote for me. Either I'm going down there or they're going to end up putting Josh down there. And if my name gets called, I want Josh. [Laughs] But that didn't work out for me either because I didn't know [TJ] was going to give a goddamn puzzle! We didn't have no puzzles the whole season in eliminations, but they wanted to wait until my turn to do that? That was crazy. That pissed me off. And that's the thing that threw me off because when I saw the elimination, I was like, "Okay cool, I've got it in the bag. I'm way faster than Josh, I know I'm going to win this." But TJ spiced it up and added that puzzle first, and I don't remember the last time I did a puzzle. It's been years. So I panicked immediately.

Did you want to go against Josh because he had never won an elimination before at that point?

What's so crazy is I didn't even think about it that way. It's just that Josh was someone who was voting for me the whole time. But in my face he would would say it's not for me, it's for someone else, but I found that he was burning votes on me the whole time. At the end of the day, that stuff adds up and that was hurting me. He's been voting for me and he's been lying, because a lot of the teams that were winning the challenges were telling me that Josh voted for me. They knew because it was always between another team and me, and we didn't get compromised, and Josh's name wasn't up there as voting for the other team. So I knew he voted for me every time. I was taking notes because you've got to watch out for the Big Brother crew.

So are you and Josh vendettas moving forward?

I definitely owe him an elimination. Anything else, he cannot beat me in. There's definitely going to be some animosity there, but I'm going to do the same thing he does — which is Big Brother — and lie.

TJ blows the horn, the elimination begins — what happened?

I should have just stepped back and assessed the situation to see exactly what it was, but I didn't do that. I just immediately started moving pieces and one thing I know now is when you move the wrong piece on a sliding puzzle, you mess it up for the whole time because it's so hard to get it back. The first two moves are going to determine if you get it or not, and I moved the wrong pieces too fast. By the time I was listening up to my boy Devin [Walker-Molaghan] and people that were rooting for me who wanted to help me out, I was already discouraged. I'm looking over at him and he got the puzzle so fast. I started moving faster but I should have just slowed down. But when that horn blows and it's a million dollars on the line, you're not really thinking about what you should do, you're thinking about what you have to do, which is get it done before the other player.

How long did the whole thing end up taking?

I could not get the puzzle, so I'll say 10 minutes? Tops? Mhmm. I wish I had something physical because if it was more physical I could use all of my strengths and my quickness. But if it ain't physical, it don't work out too good for me.

You said you haven't done puzzles in years but obviously puzzles are a major component of The Challenge. Are you practicing your puzzle skills now for potential future seasons?

For sure! I'm definitely doing puzzles now. And the puzzles that I was doing [before] was nothing like the ones on The Challenge, that's what I mean when I say I haven't seen a puzzle in years, I just haven't seen the sliding ones. It's certain ones, like I was used to the math problem puzzles and others because I've watched previous seasons and stuff like that. I wasn't really looking at the sliding one so that particular puzzle was one that I just wasn't familiar with. They can be the easiest or the hardest. If you know your puzzles and you've done it before, then that probably was the easiest puzzle you could have gotten because you just move two pieces and you'll be done. But for somebody who hasn't really seen it before? Yeah, well, you know. And Josh is good at puzzles, and he did that pretty fast. I looked over and was like, my gosh.

Do you have any regrets about how you played this season?

I just wish certain players didn't look at the rookies as weaklings because I could have gotten a better partner. I wanted Kaycee [Clark] from the very first day because she's a good competitor, I watched her in the past season. I thought we would have been a good team. We're both fast and pretty much underdogs but we're both pretty strong so I thought she'd be a good partner for me. But you get to The Challenge and you see all these alliances and whoever knows each other, they're with each other. And when you're a rookie, no one knows your strengths or weaknesses so it hurt me in the beginning. I didn't want Liv [Jawando] as a partner, but we were the last two standing. That's how we just ended up. So the only thing I would have done differently is probably tried harder to get a different partner.

I know there was some romance happening in the house that didn't make it to air. What was going on that wasn't shown in the episodes?

Just me messing around with all the girls in the house. [Laughs] I was just having fun. When you're in the house, everything is taken so seriously. I'm a fun guy and I want to make the best out of every situation so I was flirting with Liv for sure, and me and Amber was kicking it off. They didn't show it but I'm grateful for them not showing it because I wouldn't have typically went for Amber outside of the house. [Laughs] But she was the only girl I could relate to and have fun with. It kind of just happened but I had a good time. I'm not going to lie about that. [Laughs] Me and Amber had a lot of fun, we probably had more fun inside the house than during the challenges. A lot of times people were arguing and me and her was in the bed just joking. Maybe that's something that I should do better next time, focus more on the challenges and not the challengers. But we were the only ones in the house having any type of romance. I know Fessy [Shafaat] was trying to flirt around but Fessy doesn't have any game so it's not the same.

Now that you've experienced a season, how are you preparing or training for potential future seasons?

Practicing my puzzles! [Laughs] For sure. I'm definitely in the gym working on my stamina. I'm definitely going to be prepared for those five and 10-mile challenges, the mini finals. I just wish it was a God-dang individual game, because I would've won so many of them challenges. [Laughs] So hopefully the next one is individual and I can really just protect myself because I would have stayed even longer if this was an individual game.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays on MTV.

