Warning: This article contains spoilers from The Challenge: Double Agents episode 6, "From Theresa With Love."

Kam Williams didn't get the nickname "Killa Kam" on The Challenge for nothing.

After going 3-0 in eliminations her rookie season (with two of those wins against heavy-hitting mercenaries), Williams has gone on to score eight total elimination wins and only two losses in her short but impressive Challenge career. And even though she was blindsided and sent into elimination in this week's episode of Double Agents by Theresa Jones and Jay Starrett, Williams proved once again why she's a force to be reckoned with down in the sand, easily beating two-time champion Ashley Mitchell.

Now Williams is one of only two female competitors to have a gold skull, qualifying her for the final. And she's determined to finally become a Challenge champion. "On this show, I go so hard and I work so hard to do everything that I do because historically, with everything on this show, I just really want to make a change, and I really want to bring light to certain things, and I really do want to see a champ that looks like me win," she tells EW. "I've never seen a Black woman that looks like me win. I tell people all the time, when I say Black, I'm talking about like, where's the Black woman at like me where we wear our wigs? And the women that I'm talking to, they know exactly who they are, you know?"

Williams knows how important it would be for many fans to see her take first place this season, and that's why she's been playing an aggressive strategic and political game so early on. "I'm doing this for the girls, I feel like we really need that representation," she says. "We need to show that as girls and as women, we can dominate the game. Some of the men on the cast, they don't like seeing a woman running the game. But other men on the cast, they absolutely respect that and I really appreciate that, because it's such a male-dominated game. It's been that way for the longest, and I just want girls to know that we can come in this game and make power moves, like the biggest power moves that have ever been seen, and make our mark."

Below, Williams breaks down her latest elimination win, why she's dead set on targeting all the previous champions, what it's like working with her boyfriend Leroy Garrett in the game, and more.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Congratulations on getting your gold skull! How did it feel securing your ticket to the final so early this season?

KAM WILLIAMS: It feels so amazing because I feel like this type of format, it's what I was made for. That is how I got my name and my reputation, for thriving in eliminations. This game was made for me, so it feels really good to just like back everything up.

Were you ever worried that getting your gold skull early in the game would put you more at risk for being challenged in eliminations later down the line?

Oh no, not at all. Because everybody in the game, they also know my reputation. More than likely if you throw me in, I'm going to come back, so I was not worried. Clearly I went into the game with my boyfriend, so I was just more worried about his game. [Laughs] I just don't want nobody coming for him, so I'm just really protective over him.

We've already seen you making some impressive power moves this season in targeting previous champs, but what was your strategy going in?

Every season I've ever been on, it's always been my plan to have new champs, because I have never won this game before and neither has my boyfriend. That is my ultimate goal and objective. From the very first day when CT didn't want me to be his partner, that kind of just solidified it. I was like, "I definitely don't want you here in this game because you don't even want me to be your partner, so you don't even think I'm good enough to possibly be your partner and to win a championship with." So I'm just like, okay, we're going to take all the champs out of here so no matter what, even if I don't win, somebody new will win.

Image zoom Credit: MTV

In this episode, we see that pretty much all the strong guys wanted you to pick them as your partner after your win, which was a nice juxtaposition from CT rejecting you as his partner in the premiere. Why did you choose to stick with Kyle as your partner when you pretty much could have had anyone?

Kyle's very strong, and I think Kyle is like me. We've started the game together, we started out as rookies together, and he also has never gotten his win. But not only is he an amazing competitor, but he's in another alliance that my boyfriend is not attached to. Leroy is in with the Big Brother alliance because his partner is Kaycee, and I'm with Kyle, who's not a part of the Big Brother alliance; his alliance is him, Devin, CT. I'm just trying to cover all the grounds because if Kyle and I aren't partners, I don't know if I could trust him. It's kind of like a keep-your-enemies-closer type of thing.

Plus it's smart to stick with a partner who also has a gold skull because you don't have to worry about them wanting to go into elimination and possibly risking yours if it turns out to be a female elimination.

Absolutely! With that point, there's no reason anybody has to ever throw my team in, and there's no reason for any of us to want to go in. We both have our skulls, so I don't ever want to take that gamble. We've seen in the game like with Tori and Devin — there was one part where Tori wanted to go in but Devin was like, "We don't know if it's going to be a guy's day or girl's day, so I'm not trying to sacrifice my skull." It's best to have a partner with a skull.

Can you walk us through the moments leading up to the elimination? We saw Theresa talk to you about potentially voting you in against Ashley, but did you think it was actually going to happen?

I was definitely surprised because Theresa made it seem like she would have given it to me if I wanted it. I said, "You can throw me in if it's like a physical-contact headbanger, like a Hall Brawl." If it's a puzzle, clearly Ashley is one of the best at puzzles, so that might be a lot of competition. Or if it was two different structures like which we had, I didn't want to do it because anybody can have it at that point. I did not like how Theresa did that because she tried to make it seem like I had an option, but I really didn't. I was always her backup plan if she didn't want to go in or nobody wanted to go in. It was always going to be me.

Did you trust that Theresa would actually give you that choice?

Oh no, did you not see my facial expressions?! I did not trust her. Not one bit. [Laughs] That's why I looked at her super-sketchy when she was having that conversation with me, because I just knew something was off and not to trust her. She wouldn't answer me when I asked her who was going to go in if she did not want to take the elimination herself. Since she wasn't able to answer that, clearly I knew that it was going to be me.

So you were preparing to go in as soon as that conversation ended?

Yeah, because Leroy and I both were there for the conversation that Theresa had with me, and as soon as Theresa walked out, Leroy and I looked at each other, and we were like, it's going to be me. The Killa Kam was starting to get activated, so I was definitely mentally prepared for that. And in that game, honestly, if you don't win, if you're not in a position of power, you always have to stay ready. That's my motto: Stay ready so you don't have to get ready. So I'm always prepared.

What was it like competing in that new elimination challenge? It looked like you never even struggled and you just got the necessary rhythm and momentum right away.

This is what I normally do with every elimination, even if I'm not going in it: Every single time I walk in, I try to analyze the game. I was looking at both podiums and I'm just like, okay, what would be the best strategy for this? So by the time TJ called me down to the sand, I already figured out exactly what I would be doing and what hooks I would be going for first. Once the horn blew, at that point I knew I just have to find my groove and find my rhythm.

That definitely worked. It looked like you didn't even break a sweat getting it done.

I know, it happened so fast! It really did. I was literally done in like two minutes.

What was it like competing this season now that you're together with Leroy? Did that make it easier or more difficult than how it's been in the past when you weren't together?

It has its pros and cons competing with Leroy because I also have to be considerate of his game. Certain moves I'm not able to make because of him, and I won't be the only person reaping the benefits or like the backlash of certain decisions.

Did you ever worry that being seen as a power couple would put a bigger target on your backs?

Absolutely. That is exactly why I'm not on the same team as Leroy, and we chose our partners strategically. I made sure that we had partners that were in two completely opposite alliances.

Leroy has already announced that this is his last season, but what about you? Are we going to see you in future seasons?

Yeah, I'm sure that you guys will see me in future seasons.

What can you tease about what we're going to see from you the rest of this season?

You can definitely look forward to a lot of politics, because this is a game where you have to get up early every morning and strategize. It's all about strategy. And I don't really feel like the camera shows how much I really did that. I would cut everybody's names out and I would like lay them out every week. I knew how many numbers we needed to have every single week to get a vote to where we wanted it to be. I would move people's names around and figure out the alliances. [Laughs] A lot of brains are behind the operation, and it's just a lot of politics from this point on, especially now that I have my gold skull. I don't want to fight to keep it. So I have to really make sure my social game and the politics are absolutely there.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays on MTV.

