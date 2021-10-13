Find out which fan-favorite vets are returning to the game.

The Challenge: All Stars season 2 is officially happening — watch the first teaser

The Challenge: All Stars is back! After all the fun both the players and fans had during the first season, you didn't really think they'd just leave it at one-and-done, did you?

On Wednesday, Paramount+ and MTV announced that The Challenge: All Stars season 2 has already been filmed and will premiere Thursday, Nov. 11. The 10-episode season will debut weekly on Thursdays on the streaming service.

Once again hosted by Challenge mainstay TJ Lavin, season 2 brings 24 longtime veterans back to the game for their shot at the $500,000 prize. Last season's champion Yes Duffy is not among the returning players, but Darrell Taylor, Derrick Kosinski, Jonna Mannion, Katie Doyle, Kendal Darnell (f.k.a. Sheppard), Laterrian Wallace, Nehemiah Clark, and Teck Holmes all returned. Some notable new faces to All Stars this season are former champions Tyler Duckworth, Brad Fiorenza, and Jodi Weatherton, along with notorious contenders Tina Barta, Ryan Kehoe, and Cohutta Grindstaff.

The Challenge All Stars 2 'The Challenge All Stars 2' | Credit: Paramount+

Check out the full All Stars season 2 cast list below:

Ayanna Mackins — 3 seasons

Brad Fiorenza — 10 seasons, 1 win

Casey Cooper — 4 seasons

Cohutta Grindstaff — 4 seasons

Darrell Taylor — 9 seasons, 4 wins

Derek Chavez — 3 seasons

Derrick Kosinski — 10 seasons, 3 wins

Janelle Casanave — 2 seasons, 1 win

Jasmine Reynaud — 5 seasons

Jodi Weatherton — 2 seasons, 3 wins

Jonna Mannion — 5 seasons

Katie Doyle — 9 seasons, 1 win

Kendal Darnell — 1 season, 1 win

Laterrian Wallace — 3 seasons

Leah Gillingwater — 1 season

Melinda Collins — 4 seasons

MJ Garrett — 3 seasons, 1 win

Nehemiah Clark — 4 seasons, 1 win

Ryan Kehoe — 5 seasons

Sophia Pasquis — 2 seasons

Steve Meinke — 1 season

Teck Holmes — 1 season

Tina Barta — 5 seasons

Tyler Duckworth — 4 seasons, 2 wins

And while Mark Long may not be listed among the players, The Challenge Godfather is still part of this new spin-off as an executive producer, along with Julie Pizzi and Justin Booth.

Watch the first teaser trailer for season 2 below.

