The Challenge: All Stars premiere date and full cast list revealed in first trailer

We wanted OGs, and now we know which OGs we're getting for The Challenge: All Stars.

MTV and Paramount+ released the first trailer for the upcoming The Challenge limited series that's bringing back some of the most notorious original competitors in the long-running franchise — some of whom haven't competed in over two decades. And mark your calendars because the new footage revealed not only the full cast list but also the premiere date: Thursday, April 1.

Hosted by TJ Lavin, The Challenge: All Stars will span nine episodes that drop weekly on Paramount+. Set in the Andes Mountains of Argentina, the special season will reunite 22 of "the most iconic, boldest, and fiercest Challenge All Stars from the original Real World and Road Rules, returning for a chance at the ultimate competition as they vie for their shot at the $500,000 grand prize."

Here's the full cast list:

Ace Amerson

Alton Williams (1 win)

Aneesa Ferreira

Arissa Hill

Beth Stolarczyk

Darrell Taylor (4 wins)

Derrick Kosinski (3 wins)

Eric "Big Easy" Banks

Jemmy Carroll

Jisela Delgado

Jonna Mannion

Katie Cooley (1 win)

KellyAnne Judd

Kendal Sheppard (1 win)

Laterrian Wallace

Mark Long (2 wins)

Nehemiah Clark (1 win)

Ruthie Alcaide

Syrus Yarbrough (1 win)

Teck Holmes

Trishelle Cannatella

Yes Duffy (1 win)

