The Challenge: All Stars reveals some returning OG players in first teaser

The long-rumored "Challenge OGs" season is finally a reality, and now we know some of the iconic returning players competing in the newly titled The Challenge: All Stars.

During the Paramount+ investor presentation Wednesday, the first teaser trailer for the upcoming season of The Challenge debuted with some cast member names hidden in the short video, confirming that the "We Want OGs" campaign organizer, Mark Long, is on the list, along with Trishelle Cannatella, Syrus Yarbrough, Beth Stolarczyk, Ruthie Alcaide, and Eric "Big Easy" Banks.

According to the official description, the special season of The Challenge — which will stream on Paramount+, formerly known as CBS All Access — reunites 22 of the boldest and fiercest Challenge all-stars from the original Real World and Road Rules seasons who "have been selected to return for a second chance at the ultimate competition. All have history, but when relationships are the key to survival, will these legends be able to form new bonds or will their past lead to their demise? With $500,0000 and their legacies on the line, which of these All Stars will prove they are still the best of the best?"

It was also announced the beloved Road Rules franchise is returning with a brand-new cast of Road Warriors, 14 years after the original series ended. Per the description, "these strangers will be abandoned in a far-flung location and stripped of their modern-day luxuries by boarding a restricted life in an RV, traveling from location to location. They will be guided by a set of clues, odd jobs, and missions for money. If they last to the end of the trip, they walk away with the life changing prize."

Check out the first teaser trailer for The Challenge: All Stars below.

