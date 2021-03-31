Watch the first 5 minutes of The Challenge: All Stars premiere now

Can't wait until Thursday to watch the premiere of The Challenge: All Stars ? Don't have a Paramount+ account? Have no fear, the first five minutes of the season premiere are here early and you don't need a subscription.

With an epic intro from TJ Lavin, the premiere picks up after a throwback montage with a bunch of Real World/Road Rules Challenge favorites like Katie Cooley, Mark Long, Alton Williams, Jisela Delgado, and Syrus Yarbrough running down their past Challenge stats and giving updates on where they're at today. With one-liners like "I have a size 15 shoe and I'm ready to jam it up someone's ass" and "this season I'm on a mission with no permission," it's like the '90s all over again! And someone made sure to tell them all to be as self-aware as possible, since Trishelle Cannatella comes out of the gate swinging, saying, "I would say that I'm about 50/50 Challenge badass and Challenge quitter."