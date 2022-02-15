Plus, get the intel on an all-new The Challenge: War of the Worlds global spin-off (but no, this is not War of the Worlds 3).

The Challenge: All Stars 3 premiere date set at Paramount+

The Challenge OGs are coming back! After teasing The Challenge: All Stars 3 at the end of the All Stars 2 finale, we now know when the spin-off is returning to Paramount+.

All Stars 3 will premiere May 11 on the streaming service. While the cast list hasn't been officially announced yet, host TJ Lavin is back to lead "an unprecedented lineup of 24 of the most iconic, boldest and fiercest challengers" in Panama as their "physical and emotional boundaries" will be tested to prove who is the best of the best, according to the official release.

There's also an all-new global spin-off coming to Paramount+ called The Challenge: War of the Worlds (but no, this is not The Challenge: War of the Worlds 3). We know what you're thinking and yes, it's all a little confusing because fans have already seen two seasons of the main Challenge franchise called War of the Worlds and War of the Worlds 2, but this is something totally different.

According to the release, The Challenge: War of the Worlds will unite winners from four other spinoffs. (We warned you it was confusing.) The Challenge: War of the Worlds will bring together the winners from The Challenge: CBS (working title), The Challenge: Argentina, The Challenge: Australia, and The Challenge: U.K. to battle it out for the title of the first-ever Challenge world champion. As the video above says, it's a "two-part worldwide tournament."

That's all good and great, but when are we going to get the normal Challenge back?!

It's unclear whether any of these spinoffs will include cast members from previous seasons, though The Challenge: CBS says it will feature "reality titans from the CBS universe," so perhaps some of the Big Brother people can go there. Long story short, it all sounds very big and exciting, but at the end of the day, we're still waiting on news about the flagship show we love the most.

