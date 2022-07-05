The next checkpoint in the final is a callback to host TJ Lavin's first challenge ever.

The Challenge: All Stars 3 finale sneak peek gets physical with some nostalgic wrestling

Things are about to get more physical than ever on The Challenge: All Stars 3.

The first half of the final in last week's episode was already no joke, with all that running in the humid heat and the head-to-head matchups at each checkpoint widening the gap between the players at the top and those who likely don't have a shot at winning anymore (cough, Mark and KellyAnne, cough). Some competitors have already started gassing out on the runs, while others like Brad have had to take a break to get a muscle massage. This final ain't for the faint of heart, and it's set to get even more brutal.

EW has an exclusive sneak peek at the next checkpoint in the second half of the final, and not only does it promise to be exciting with one-on-one King of the Hill wrestling matches where players can do whatever it takes to be the last one standing on the floating platform, it's also got a nostalgic twist.

As host TJ Lavin explains to the finalists on the beach, this challenge is actually the very first one he ever hosted on his freshman season, 2005's The Gauntlet 2. And yes, he still had his now-iconic laugh even back then. While The Challenge has evolved a lot after 17 years, it's good to know that some things never change!

Check out the video above to see Wes and Brad prepare to be the first pair fighting it out on the platform.

The Challenge: All Stars 3 final begins streaming Wednesday on Paramount+.

