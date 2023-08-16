The cast of Suits: Where are they now?

Meghan Markle (Rachel Zane)

It's fair to say that Meghan Markle is the most famous cast member of Suits after marrying Prince Harry and becoming the Duchess of Sussex in 2018, marking her retirement from acting. (She made sure to invite many of her Suits castmates to the royal wedding, including Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman, Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Gina Torres, Abigail Spencer and Jacinda Barrett). The series was the high point of her showbiz career, wherein she played Rachel Zane, a motivated paralegal trying to make a name for herself.

Before that breakout role, Markle had mostly small parts in movies like A Lot Like Love (2005), Remember Me (2010), and Horrible Bosses (2011), along with television shows like CSI: NY and the 90210 reboot. Somewhat infamously, she was even a "suitcase girl" on the Howie Mandel game show Deal or No Deal. Following the success of Suits, she appeared in an episode of Castle and headlined the Hallmark movie Dater's Handbook (2016). She continued to be a series regular until departing in season 7.

After Markle and Prince Harry stepped back from working royal duties in 2020, the couple started the non-profit organization Archewell and moved to Markle's native California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Though it's unlikely she'll revive her acting career, Markle did return to the screen in 2022 through the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.