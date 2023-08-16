The cast of Suits: Where are they now?
When USA Network set out to create Suits, they did more than make a hit legal drama — they ended up creating appointment television for fans everywhere. Suits ran for nine seasons, airing from 2011 to 2019. And now that the series is available on multiple streaming services, a new wave of viewers is discovering what all the hype is about.
The show may be finished, but you can continue watching some of your favorite actors in other roles. Just what has everyone been up to since bidding Pearson Hardman farewell? Let's take a closer look at the Suits cast and where they are now.
Meghan Markle (Rachel Zane)
It's fair to say that Meghan Markle is the most famous cast member of Suits after marrying Prince Harry and becoming the Duchess of Sussex in 2018, marking her retirement from acting. (She made sure to invite many of her Suits castmates to the royal wedding, including Sarah Rafferty, Rick Hoffman, Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Gina Torres, Abigail Spencer and Jacinda Barrett). The series was the high point of her showbiz career, wherein she played Rachel Zane, a motivated paralegal trying to make a name for herself.
Before that breakout role, Markle had mostly small parts in movies like A Lot Like Love (2005), Remember Me (2010), and Horrible Bosses (2011), along with television shows like CSI: NY and the 90210 reboot. Somewhat infamously, she was even a "suitcase girl" on the Howie Mandel game show Deal or No Deal. Following the success of Suits, she appeared in an episode of Castle and headlined the Hallmark movie Dater's Handbook (2016). She continued to be a series regular until departing in season 7.
After Markle and Prince Harry stepped back from working royal duties in 2020, the couple started the non-profit organization Archewell and moved to Markle's native California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Though it's unlikely she'll revive her acting career, Markle did return to the screen in 2022 through the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.
Patrick J. Adams (Michael Ross)
Patrick J. Adams played Michael Ross, who is not a lawyer despite passing the bar exam on multiple occasions, but that didn't stop him from landing a job at Pearson Hardman. In many ways, this "leap before you look" character is in line with Adams, who admitted that he didn't realize how big or complex Suits would become.
Before starring in the legal drama, Adams had minor roles in films like Old School (2003 and Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007), along with TV shows like NCIS, Friday Night Lights, and Pretty Little Liars. After Suits began in 2011, Adams landed slightly bigger parts in genre shows such as Orphan Black and DC's Legends of Tomorrow, as well as the crime series Sneaky Pete. As for film, he also notably starred in the sci-fi drama Clara (2018).
Adams left Suits at the end of season 7 along with Markle, though he did return for the final episode. He's since worked on television shows like Disney+'s The Right Stuff and Amazon Prime's adaption of A League of Their Own. Most recently, he starred in the film He Went That Way (2023) opposite Zachary Quinto and Jacob Elordi, and currently voice acts in the podcast America 2.0 (reprising his role in the 2018 miniseries of the same name).
In 2016, Adams married actress Troian Bellisario. They welcomed a daughter, Aurora, in 2018 and a son, Elliot, in 2021.
Gabriel Macht (Harvey Specter)
The other lead at the heart of Suits is Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter, a risk-taking lawyer who hires Michael Ross to be his assistant attorney despite the young man's lack of a legal degree. Specter is also known for working legal miracles, though whether that's more due to his charm or chicanery is impossible to tell.
Coming into Suits, Macht had quite a bit of acting experience thanks to one-off roles in shows like Beverly Hills, 90210, Spin City, and Sex and the City. He also appeared in many eclectic films, such as Behind Enemy Lines (2001), A Love Song for Bobby Long (2004), The Good Shepherd (2006), as the title character in The Spirit (2008), and Love & Other Drugs (2010).
After sticking with Suits through all nine seasons, Macht reprised the role of Harvey Specter in one episode of the short-lived spinoff series Pearson in 2019. The actor hasn't appeared in any projects since.
In 2004, Macht married Australian actress Jacinda Barrett. They welcomed a daughter, Satine, in 2007 and a son, Luca, in 2014.
Sarah Rafferty (Donna Paulsen)
Sarah Rafferty played Donna Paulsen, the legal secretary working for Harvey Specter. If he's the hurricane at Pearson Hardman, she's the clean up crew who puts their chaotic world back together.
While Rafferty acted in some smaller movies like Falling for Grace (2006) and Four Single Fathers (2009), she mostly worked as a character actor on shows like Charmed, Six Feet Under, Tremors, and 8 Simple Rules. The actress also seemingly specialized in police procedurals, given her many gigs in Law & Order, CSI: Miami, Numb3rs, Bones, and more.
Since the final episode of Suits aired, Rafferty has appeared in a few episodes of Grey's Anatomy and starred in the spooky thriller film Browse (2020). But her most extensive work since Suits has been playing Dr. Pamela Blake in Chicago Med.
Rafferty has been married to financial analyst Santtu Seppälä since 2001. The couple has two daughters, Oona Gray and Iris Friday.
Rick Hoffman (Louis Litt)
One of Suits' many strengths was how it managed to capture the petty dynamics at the heart of any workplace. Case in point: While we follow the misadventures of Harvey Specter's somewhat maverick lawyer, it was inevitable that others at Pearson Hardman would resent his antics. Such is true about Rick Hoffman's Louis Litt, a supervising attorney at the law firm with more than a few axes to grind against Specter.
We doubt that Hoffman had any real axes to grind with the show, however, as it supplied his biggest role yet. Before Suits, the actor mostly had small parts in movies like Lethal Weapon 4 (1998), The Day After Tomorrow (2004), and Hostel (2005). On the small screen, he also enjoyed one-offs roles in shows ranging from American Dad! and Chuck to CSI: NY and NCIS. Along the way, he landed steadier gigs in The Bernie Mac Show, Jake in Progress, and Samantha Who?
So far, Hoffman hasn't done much acting since the end of Suits, though he did reprise the role of Litt in the spinoff series Pearson and played Dr. Swerdlow in seasons 5 and 6 of Billions.
Gina Torres (Jessica Pearson)
Gina Torres played Jessica Pearson, a founding partner at Pearson Hardman and one of the most powerful characters in the entire show. This means bad news for our protagonists, as she often takes a particular dislike to them and the various schemes they cook up.
Coming into Suits, Torres had been in the entertainment industry for nearly two decades, appearing in everything from Sesame Street to police procedurals like NYPD Blue, Law & Order, 24, and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. But she's perhaps best known for her genre roles, notably playing Cas in the 2003 Matrix sequels — The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions — plus stints on Serenity (2005), Angel, Firefly, and many more. Even after joining the main cast of Suits, Torres continued to have supporting television roles on Castle, Hannibal, Revenge, and Westworld, among others.
Since Suits wrapped up, Torres has kept quite busy: Not only did she lead the spinoff series Pearson, but she also currently stars in 9-1-1: Lone Star. And based on her tenure, we don't think anyone else will be snagging her genre queen crown anytime soon.
Torres was married to actor Laurence Fishburne from 2002 to 2018. Before their split, the couple acted opposite each other in the Matrix sequels, and their characters were even married on Hannibal.
Katherine Heigl (Samantha Wheeler)
Upon joining the cast of Suits for the final two seasons, Katherine Heigl played Samantha Wheeler, a partner who works closely with Robert Zane during the merger with Specter Litt. Her character is a tough, no-nonsense woman who isn't afraid to put a few noses out of joint to do what she considers to be the right thing.
Heigl has created a seriously accomplished career in her own right, notably winning an Emmy in 2007 for her performance as Izzie Stevens, M.D. in Grey's Anatomy. The next year, though, she removed her name from consideration, stating "I did not feel that I was given the material this season to warrant an Emmy nomination," causing accusations that she was something of a diva. Regardless, Heigl continued to work in many films, notably romantic comedies like Knocked Up (2007), 27 Dresses (2008), The Ugly Truth (2009), and One for the Money (2012), plus starring roles in the series State of Affairs and Doubt.
After Suits ended, Heigl appeared in the film Fear of Rain (2021) and one episode of Our House. Aside from that, you can see her in the Netflix series Firefly Lane, where she also serves as an executive producer.
Heigl has been married to musician Josh Kelley since 2007. They have three children together.
Amanda Schull (Katrina Bennett)
It's tough not to root for Amanda Schull's Katrina Bennett, an associate attorney who leaves her cozy job with the D.A. to chase bigger dreams at Pearson Hardman — and her ambition is positively infectious.
Before Suits, Schull made her acting debut in the 2000 dance film Center Stage and soon became a professional ballerina. She then steadily worked her way up the television ladder, starring in the occasional episode of shows like Ghost Whisperer and Bones, along with an extended arc on One Tree Hill. Her resumé soon branched out to include Castle, Psych, and a recurring role on Pretty Little Liars as Meredith Sorenson. After joining the cast of Suits in season 2, Schull stayed busy by also starring in Syfy's 12 Monkeys.
When Suits ended, Schull returned to her roots of playing mostly one-off roles in shows like NCIS, MacGyver, and 9-1-1: Lone Star with Suits costar Gina Torres. She's since acted in multiple TV movies, including Marry Go Round (2022) and The Blessing Bracelet (2023).
In 2011, Schull married actor George Wilson after they met while filming Mao's Last Dancer. They welcomed a son in 2020.
Rachael Harris (Sheila Sazs)
Over the course of Suits, Rachael Harris appeared somewhat sporadically as Sheila Sazs, one of Harvard's employees in charge of helping graduates find good jobs. Harris provided plenty of comic relief in this role, which is no surprise given her long history of making us laugh on screens big and small.
Her early acting career was notably geeky, featuring stints on SeaQuest 2032 and Star Trek: Voyager while lending her voice to animes like Battle Athletes Victory and Serial Experiments Lain. Soon, she found her groove by playing comedic roles in shows like Friends, Frasier, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Reno 911, as well as feature films like The Hangover (2009), Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010), and its sequels. While appearing on Suits, she kept at the comedy game with stints on The Office and even Mike Tyson Mysteries.
Aside from Suits, Harris is best known for starring in the popular series Lucifer as Dr. Linda Martin, the title character's therapist. Once both shows had wrapped, she mostly returned to comedic roles in The Sex Lives of College Girls and in the revival of Reno 911.
Wendell Pierce (Robert Zane)
Wendell Pierce's Robert Zane is a daunting presence on Suits: He's the father of Rachel Zane and offers her a job at his own prestigious law firm, which is enough to send her running to work for their competition. In the same vein as Zane, Pierce has made a career of playing similarly powerful, no-nonsense characters.
Pierce's early film career was eclectic, including Malcolm X (1992), Hackers (1995), Bulworth (1998) and Ray (2004). While he continued to work in movies and on stage, the actor also took a number of television roles over the years, from cameos in A Man Called Hawk and Law & Order to House of Payne and Numb3rs. However, he is mostly known to television viewers as Detective Moreland across all five seasons of The Wire.
While on Suits, he also appeared in major movies like Selma (2014) and popular television series like Ray Donovan and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan. After Suits ended, he made some regular appearances on Eureka! and joined the main cast of The Watch. He's also a Tony-winning stage actor with multiple nominations under his belt, the latest being for his 2022 Broadway performance in Death of a Salesman.
Dulé Hill (Alex Williams)
Dulé Hill played one of the more mysterious characters on Suits, whose professional demeanor and top-notch legal mind hid some dark secrets from his past. His Alex Williams became one of the more valuable assets to Pearson Hardman, just as Hill became one of the show's biggest talents. That wasn't much of a shocker, though, to any who are familiar with his previous work.
Earlier in his career, Hill appeared in a number of different series, including New York Undercover and The Jamie Foxx Show. While acting in major films like She's All That (1999) and Holes (2003), Hill's time as presidential aide Charlie Young on The West Wing solidified him as one of television's finest actors, earning him a Primetime Emmy nomination. From there, he went on to star as Gus in the USA Network's fan-favorite series Psych, which led to his eventual casting in the latter seasons of Suits. In the time between those gigs, Hill also had a recurring role in the Dwayne Johnson series Ballers.
Life after Suits has kept Hill busy, with appearances in several episodes of Black Monday, Muppet Babies, and in the main cast of The Wonder Years revival. But the veteran actor never forgot the roles that made him famous. Not only did he reunite with his former costars for a West Wing special to encourage voting in 2020, but he also starred in three more Psych movies.
In 2018, Hill married actress Jazmyn Simon after they met on the set of Ballers. The couple has gone on to appear together in the Psych films, The Wonder Years, and Locked Down (2021), among other projects. He was previously married to Canadian actress Nicole Lyn from 2004 to 2012.
Aloma Wright (Gretchen Bodinski)
Aloma Wright played Gretchen Bodinski, an executive assistant that works her way up from being a legal secretary. In many ways, she served as an audience surrogate throughout the show, allowing us to see this chaotic legal world from a more grounded perspective.
Early in Wright's career, she mostly made one-off appearances in TV shows like Suddenly Susan, Frasier, Friends, Malcolm in the Middle, Ally McBeal, The Drew Carey Show, and more. She also won over many young fans by starring in 18 episodes of Power Rangers in Space before acting in films like The Brothers (2001), Mr. Deeds (2002), Johnson Family Vacation (2004), and Thank You for Smoking (2005). But Wright is best known for her roles as Nurse Roberts in Scrubs and as Maxine Landis across a staggering 244 episodes of Days of Our Lives. Before joining the cast of Suits in season 5, she also had an extended arc on Private Practice.
After Suits ended, Wright mostly appeared in holiday-themed TV movies, including Baking Christmas (2019), The Christmas Edition (2020), and Our Christmas Journey (2021). She currently stars as Viola Wilson in the series Tyler Perry's Young Dylan.
