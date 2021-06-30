Why Barry Williams and Eve Plumb aren't playing their old roles in Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch

This special RuPaul's Drag Race crossover event will have you yelling "Jan Jan Jan!" not "Marcia Marcia Marcia."

To help celebrate Pride Month that ends today (tear!), Paramount+ is making pop culture history by dragging a season 2 episode of The Brady Bunch with original cast members and favorites from Drag Race. Barry Williams (Greg Brady) and Eve Plumb (Jan Brady), along with Mike Lookinland (Bobby Brady), Christopher Knight (Peter Brady), and Susan Olsen (Cindy Brady) will help to reenact the episode "Will the Real Jan Brady Please Stand Up?" But not every alum of the classic comedy is reprising their original role!

Williams and Plumb — playing Mike Brady and a new character named Lucy — tell EW they embraced the chance to play someone different in the special crossover event. "I did express some concern about trying to play 15-year-old Greg Brady at this point and thought that maybe Mike Brady would be more appropriate for me and more desirable for me as well," Willams says.

Drag Race champs Bianca Del Rio (season 6) and Shea Couleé (All Stars 5) say they didn't have a choice in their characters but had a lot of fun finding their inner Carol and Marcia Brady, respectively.

"I was excited to play Carol and I'm not usually a Carol-type," Del Rio admits. "But when you're up there with the originals, it was like, 'Oh my God, I'm inside the TV, I'm in the Brady house, these are the real people.'"

The queen known for her shady sense of humor says the role could have a lasting impact. "I might even start being nice now because this is new for me!"

Watch the full video above as the ensemble also addresses the state-of-the-art technology that was used to "transport" the cast into the original Brady house, how the show's dialogue holds up, and if they're down to do this again.

Dragging the Classics - The Brady Bunch Credit: MTV; Paramount +

The episode also features Drag Race stars Kylie Sonique Love as Jan Brady, Kandy Muse as Cindy Brady; Nina West as Alice; BenDeLaCreme as Greg Brady, and a cameo by RuPaul herself.

Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch is out today on Paramount+. Sam the Butcher would be proud.

