Dawn of the 7

We know perhaps the most about Dawn of the 7 than any other movie from Vought.

It was meant to be an Avengers or Justice League-like team-up event, featuring the supes from the Seven joining forces to fight crime. The title alone suggests it's more of a spoof of DC's Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. It also flaunts a script rewritten by Joss Whedon, who in the real world came on to direct Justice League after Zack Snyder's departure.

Storyboards from the fictional filmmaker Adam Bourke suggested an international crime lord named Martinez may have been the main villain. Homelander (Antony Starr) arrests him, which inspires the supe to form the Seven. But there's also an army of mutants that attack New York City. Actor Greg Grunberg plays an Agent Coulson-like figure named Agent Pearson. Lovina Yavari plays a character named Ruby, who helps the Seven by hacking into the Department of Homeland Security's mainframe. She also falls in love with Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) in a story line that heavily exploits the supe coming out as a lesbian. (Even though Maeve is really bisexual, but Vought found lesbianism was more clear-cut.) It was mentioned that, in light of Translucent's (Alex Hassell) death during the events of season 1, Lin-Manuel Miranda wanted to do the voice of the hero.

Dawn of the 7 was said to be the most expensive Vought Studios feature ever produced, with a budget north of $350 million, according to Seven on 7 (more on that program later). It was originally set to premiere in the summer of 2021, but there was some controversy. One of its stars, Stormfront (Aya Cash), was revealed to be an actual Nazi who's been alive since the time of Adolf Hitler. The film also shot a sequence that set up speedster A-Train's (Jessie T. Usher) retirement as a superhero. While A-Train was in fact being retired from the Seven outside of the movie, he was brought back in light of the Stormfront controversy.

It's unclear whether Vought will actually release the movie or shelve it indefinitely.