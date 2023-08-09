Himesh Patel will also star in The Franchise, a new series from the creators of Veep and Skyfall.

The Boys villain Aya Cash is making another superhero satire, this time with HBO

The Boys star Aya Cash is adding another superhero satire to her resume.

The actress behind the supervillain Stormfront has joined the cast of The Franchise, a new half-hour HBO comedy series chronicling the production struggles of a failing superhero movie. Himesh Patel (Yesterday, Tenet) is also set to star in the show, which HBO just ordered to series. We don't know much about their characters aside from their names: Cash will play Anita, while Patel will play Daniel.

According to a logline, "The Franchise shines a light on the secret chaos inside the world of superhero moviemaking, to ask the question — how exactly does the cinematic sausage get made? Because every f*ck-up has an origin story."

Jessica Hynes (Spaced), Billy Magnussen (Game Night), Lolly Adefope (Ghosts), Darren Goldstein (The Affair), and Isaac Powell (Dear Evan Hansen) will round out the regular cast.

Aya Cash as Stormfront on 'The Boys' Aya Cash as Stormfront on 'The Boys' | Credit: Jasper Savage/Amazon Studios

The pilot of The Franchise was ordered last year and directed by Sam Mendes (Skyfall, American Beauty), and the series will begin production after the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes have been resolved. The pilot marks Mendes' first episodic work for the small screen.

Jon Brown, a writer and producer whose credits include Succession and Veep, penned the pilot and will serve as showrunner. Veep creator Armando Ianucci also contributed to the pilot's story, and will executive-produce the series.

