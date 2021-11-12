The Boys trolls Disney+ Day with its own Vought+ updates

While Disney was rolling out the virtual red carpet for Disney+ Day, The Boys celebrated Vought+ Day and the plus-ness of it all.

Friday's Disney+ Day came with first looks, trailers, and announcements on various movies and shows across the Disney brand. It also brought out the maniacs behind The Boys for their own version of Disney+ Day.

Inside the superhero-centric world of Amazon Prime Video's Emmy-nominated satire, Vought is the big corporation on the block with Vought-theme theme parks, cinematic universe of movies (it's actually called the VCU as a play on Marvel's MCU), and a Fox News-parodying news network. So, in response to Disney+ Day, Amazon announced Vought+ Day.

Vought rolled out its premiere supes from The Seven, including Antony Starr's Homelander, Erin Moriarty's Starlight, Jessie T. Usher's A-Train, Nathan Mitchell's Black Noir, and Dominique McElligott's Queen Maeve to showcase all the entertainment coming to the fictionalized Vought+ streaming platform — each of them ending their presentations by emphasizing the "plus" of it all.

"With Vought+, you have the power to control the greatest content in the world," Homelander says in a promo.

There are movies and shows from Vought Studios, titles like Terminal Beauty starring Popclaw (Brittany Allen), the Invisible Force movies starring Translucent (Alex Hassell), and The Mesmerizer series starring Mesmer (Haley Joel Osment). There's also fashion, news, sports, and pop culture coverage.

The Boys Antony Starr's Homelander promotes Vought+ for 'The Boys' | Credit: Amazon

"Programs for women that tell the stories we want to see," say Starlight and Maeve as they riff on corporations promising diverse and inverse storytelling.

"From urban beats to city streets, shows that put diverse voices front and center," A-Train adds.

Vought+ was previously discussed on Seven on 7, The Boys' in-world news segments that have been released online every month to prep viewers for season 3. Now, all that's left is for the Amazon marketing team to launch a working Vought+ website.

