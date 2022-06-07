Actor Brett Geddes reveals what it was like to be there on set.

Termite actor from The Boys shares photographic proof of that giant penis made for season 3

Warning: This story contains spoilers from The Boys season 3 premiere.

Still reeling from the madness that was The Boys season 3 premiere? Well, here's more confirmation that it was even crazier than it appeared.

Brett Geddes, the actor who played Termite in that scene involving a sex act no one should ever try again ever — even in a fictional setting — shared behind-the-scenes photos of his big moment. Fair warning, it is a bit NSFW.

Termite, with the Ant-Man-like ability to alter his size, snorts a lot of cocaine before shrinking himself so small that he can climb inside his lover's penis to titillate him from the inside. Things take a turn for the worse when Termite sneezes and accidentally pops back up to normal size, exploding his partner from the inside.

The Boys Season 3 Brett Geddes appears as Termite in one unforgettable scene in 'The Boys' season 3. | Credit: Amazon Prime

Showrunner Eric Kripke had earlier confirmed to EW that the crew actually made an 11-foot-high, 30-foot-long prosthetic penis for Geddes to interact with on set. But don't take his word for it. The actor has photographic evidence.

"For those wondering…the dick is real," Geddes wrote on Instagram as he shared photos of him and his Termite stunt double, Alex Armbruster, posing in front of the giant penis. They are also decked out in white powder, so this must've been after the moment in the sequence when Butcher (Karl Urban) traps Termite in a dime bag of coke, shaking him around until he's royally messed up.

Armbruster also shared photos of himself getting ready to double for Geddes. "If you've seen the show, then well, you know the scene I'm talking about lol!" he captioned the images. "It was a memorable experience to say the least!"

The Boys returns for season 3, episode 4 this Friday on Amazon Prime Video. Learn more about how the Termite scene came together on EW's latest installment of On Set, the video series that goes behind some of your favorite shows.

