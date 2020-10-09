Watch The Boys hijack the Seven's superhero PSA to warn who the real bad guys are

Anyone who has seen even just a few minutes of The Boys knows that not all superheroes are the good guys. In fact, the Amazon Prime Video series makes it pretty clear that most supes are actually the bad guys. And after the public learned that not-so-secret secret in season 2, Vought had to do some damage control and teamed up with EW to film a PSA with the Seven to remind everyone that superheroes are making America safe again.

But as the Seven (in their civilian secret identity clothes, natch) do their best to rationalize all the drama that's been going down with Vought this season, the titular Boys just had to hijack the video to expose the truth.

Not even powerful corporation Vought could stop Hughie (Jack Quaid), Billy (Karl Urban), Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) from taking over the airwaves to reveal how evil superheroes really are — especially Homelander (Antony Starr), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford), and Stormfront (Aya Cash). It's cute watching Hughie try to defend Starlight (Erin Moriarty) though.

And make sure to watch the whole PSA above (technical difficulties aside, of course) for a surprise message from the original superhero himself: Soldier Boy (played by season 3's new addition Jensen Ackles).

The Boys season 2 finale debuts Friday on Amazon.

