Get your first look at Godolkin University, the setting for The Boys spin-off Gen V

The Boys creator Eric Kripke shared a first look at concept art for Godolkin University, the setting of the upcoming spin-off Gen V. Kripke teased that the first several episodes are "perverted, bloody — with heart! You'll love it."

"At Godolkin University, we aim to provide a comfortable environment for a new generation of heroes to learn what they're made of," a tweet from Vought International Friday reads. "That's why we're redesigning the student union and dorm rooms via generous contributions from donors. Be sure to schedule your fall donation today!"

Attached to the post are two images of what life looks like at Godolkin. The first shows the open-plan student union, a stone and brick affair covered in orange carpet, with posters of The Seven ringing the walls. Hungry students can grab a Vought Burger or hit the Homelander-branded vending machine.

The second shot reveals the layout of a dorm room: two beds, two desks, two sets of shelves, and plenty of Seven swag. A pennant on the wall features the ominous college nickname "God U" — and let's hope that's just dirt on the cinderblock wall, not dried blood.

Kripke told EW in July that he wants Gen V to be a college show. "I am hopeful that we're capturing something honest about what it's like to be a kid today and to be a kid at college," he said. "I love that The Boys, underneath all the superhero trappings, has a reality to it. And I'm hoping [Gen V] captures that."

The Boys season 3 Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko), Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), Tomer Capone (Frenchie), and Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk) on 'The Boys' | Credit: Amazon Prime

Season 3 of The Boys ended its run on Amazon in July, with Supernatural vet Jensen Ackles playing a key role as Soldier Boy. Work on The Boys season 4 got underway in August, with Jeffrey Dean Morgan, another Supernatural alum, stepping into an undisclosed recurring role.

