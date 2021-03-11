The Boys college spin-off makes first castings with Sabrina and The Rookie stars

Meet the first two supes heading to supe school in The Boys spin-off.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Jaz Sinclair and The Rookie's Lizzie Broadway will star in the ensemble cast for the pilot of the new series, which currently doesn't have an official title, but will center on a Hunger Games-esque college for superheroes run by Vought International.

Sinclair will portray a young supe by the name of Marie, while Broadway will play a supe named Emma, EW has learned.

Even though the series is set at America's only college for young adult supes, this isn't YA. This is just as R-rated as The Boys proper. The show explores the lives of hormonal, competitive supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.

Image zoom Credit: Michael Dambrosia; Adeline Wohlwend

The concept for the show hails from the mind of Craig Rosenberg, who wrote the great whale episode of The Boys season 2. Eric Kripke, showrunner of The Boys and an executive producer of the spin-off, previously told EW this isn't a "watered-down version" of the main series. "It's its own totally different animal," he said. "The goal is that the spin-off will definitely be a college show."

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, and comic book creators Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson also serve as executive producers.

Season 3 of The Boys, meanwhile, is currently in production in Canada with Supernatural's Jensen Ackles playing comic book supe Soldier Boy.