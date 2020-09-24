The Boys spin-off about college for young supes in the works at Amazon

A college for supes?! The Boys have their work cut out for them as a new spin-off show is on the fast track.

Well this is just diabolical! In the thick of The Boys season 2, which shifted to a weekly release format complete with its own after-show, Amazon is going big with the R-rated superhero satire by fast-tracking development of a new spin-off series.

Also produced by Sony Pictures Television, the show is set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes, which is run by Vought International. Amazon describes the show as an "irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. Part college show, part Hunger Games — with all the heart, satire and raunch of The Boys."

Craig Rosenberg, an executive producer and writer on The Boys who notably penned this season's whale episode, is writing the pilot. He will also be serving as showrunner and executive producer. Eric Kripke, showrunner of The Boys proper, will also serve as EP with Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, and The Boys comic creators Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

The Boys takes place in a world where superheroes are real. Not only that, they're a—holes. The Seven, America's premiere superhero team, are as corrupt as they come — seconded only by Vought, their corporate overlords. Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Chace Crawford, Karen Fukuhara, and more star.

"What Garth created, one of my favorite parts about it is this whole universe," Kripke told EW ahead of this year's premiere. He was specifically noting how Eagle the Archer (Langston Kerman) and Stormfront (Aya Cash), two characters from a team called Payback in the comics, were introduced in season 2. Soldier Boy, another Payback member, will arrive in the already greenlit third season, played by Supernatural's Jensen Ackles.

"The show's a whole world, and there are characters that we'll be introducing in season 3 that might not come out for a couple years but will," he added.

Season 2, which launched earlier this month, had the most-watched global launch of an Amazon Original series, nearly doubling the worldwide viewership of season 1 in its first two weeks. While season 1 premiered all at once last year, season 2 dropped the first three episodes simultaneously before shifting to a weekly format.

