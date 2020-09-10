Watch The Boys Karl Urban-centric short film to fill in some of the season 2 gaps

Find out what's been going on with Urban's Billy Butcher off-camera at the beginning of season 2.

The Boys (TV Series) type TV Show network Amazon Prime genre Superhero Where to watch Close Streaming Options

A lot's been going on with Karl Urban's Billy Butcher on The Boys this season. We just haven't seen some of it play out.

In the season 1 finale, the leader of the renegade Supe-destroyer vigilantes found out his wife, Becca (Shantel VanSanten), was indeed alive and that she had a super-powered son conceived when Billy's enemy, Homelander (Antony Starr), raped her. He woke up in season 2 in front of a food joint with no memory of how to get back to her and a new target on his back; he'd been blamed for the death of Madelyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue). But what was going on between then and the time he showed up on the Boys' doorstep?

Amazon released a new short film, called BUTCHER: A Short Film, to help fill in some of the gaps.

According to showrunner Eric Kripke, his crew "originally shot something that revealed where he went and what his experiences were" for episode 2 of season 2. "But it ultimately didn't end up fitting that well into the episode because it made Butcher's story a lot less mysterious and intriguing, and it slowed down the rhythm," he said.

Now, that material comes to light in the short, which sees Billy meeting up with an old army contact to see if they can track down Becca. His buddy may seem like he wants to help, but by the time Billy showers and puts on a tracksuit, he's already called the authorities. A fight ensues, leading to Billy choking his former ally to death. On the drive later on, Billy gets a call from Frenchie. And now you're all caught up.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 2 premiered on Amazon Prime Video last week. Now, new episodes will release on a weekly basis every Friday.

Related content: