The Boys star Karl Urban teases Jeffrey Dean Morgan's mystery character with season 4 photo
Filming has officially wrapped on The Boys season 4, and star Karl Urban is commemorating the moment with a photo of him and guest star Jeffrey Dean Morgan.
The Walking Dead veteran, who's been fighting tooth and nail to land a spot on the series, is seen in a black suit and blue tie next to Urban's Billy Butcher. Morgan's role is still a mystery.
"Oi!" Urban began an Instagram post, using Billy's familiar exclamation. "That's a picture wrap on season 4 [of The Boys]. Massive thank-you to our phenomenal crew & cast. Love you guys! I'm not allowed to post any photos from set…soooo here's a snap of [Jeffrey Dean Morgan] & moi on the set of a Cadillac commercial…"
The caption was followed by a smirking emoji face to suggest sarcasm and an update that season 4 is "coming soon…ish" to Amazon's Prime Video.
In January 2020, showrunner Eric Kripke, who worked with Morgan on Supernatural, had a Twitter exchange with the actor, who said he would join season 3 "in a heartbeat." However, scheduling wouldn't allow it at the time, and that continued to be a problem.
Catching up with Kripke around the time of season 3, the producer told EW, "We might still remain star-crossed, unfortunately, because I did ask. We had a role come up [in season 4], and my first question was, 'Well, is Jeffrey available?'"
And then it happened: Amazon officially announced Morgan for a mystery guest-star role in season 4 last August.
With filming done, other actors have been sharing behind-the-scenes photos, including newcomer Valorie Curry, who plays the supe Firecracker.
"Officially de-Firecrackered. That's a wrap on season 4 of The Boys!" Curry wrote on Instagram, flipping the bird to the camera. "Congrats to the entire cast and crew on an epic season! Time to go sleep for a month."
