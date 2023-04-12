Filming has officially wrapped on the show's next installment, which is "coming soon...ish."

Filming has officially wrapped on The Boys season 4, and star Karl Urban is commemorating the moment with a photo of him and guest star Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The Walking Dead veteran, who's been fighting tooth and nail to land a spot on the series, is seen in a black suit and blue tie next to Urban's Billy Butcher. Morgan's role is still a mystery.

"Oi!" Urban began an Instagram post, using Billy's familiar exclamation. "That's a picture wrap on season 4 [of The Boys]. Massive thank-you to our phenomenal crew & cast. Love you guys! I'm not allowed to post any photos from set…soooo here's a snap of [Jeffrey Dean Morgan] & moi on the set of a Cadillac commercial…"

The caption was followed by a smirking emoji face to suggest sarcasm and an update that season 4 is "coming soon…ish" to Amazon's Prime Video.

In January 2020, showrunner Eric Kripke, who worked with Morgan on Supernatural, had a Twitter exchange with the actor, who said he would join season 3 "in a heartbeat." However, scheduling wouldn't allow it at the time, and that continued to be a problem.

Catching up with Kripke around the time of season 3, the producer told EW, "We might still remain star-crossed, unfortunately, because I did ask. We had a role come up [in season 4], and my first question was, 'Well, is Jeffrey available?'"

The Boys, Jeffrey Dean Morgan 'Supernatural' creator Eric Kripke has been trying to reunite with Jeffrey Dean Morgan on 'The Boys' | Credit: Panagiotis Pantazidis/Amazon Studios; Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

And then it happened: Amazon officially announced Morgan for a mystery guest-star role in season 4 last August.

With filming done, other actors have been sharing behind-the-scenes photos, including newcomer Valorie Curry, who plays the supe Firecracker.

"Officially de-Firecrackered. That's a wrap on season 4 of The Boys!" Curry wrote on Instagram, flipping the bird to the camera. "Congrats to the entire cast and crew on an epic season! Time to go sleep for a month."

