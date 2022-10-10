One of the new casting additions is a real Firecracker.

The Boys season 4 first look reveals the new top-secret supes

The girls take center stage in the first look at The Boys season 4.

Amazon unveiled official photos of two new additions to the cast: Susan Heyward (OWN's Delilah) and Valorie Curry (Peacock's The Lost Symbol). The actors were hired to play new supes on the show, Sister Sage and Firecracker, respectively.

It seems like we're going to have to wait a long time before we know the full extent of their roles. Character details will be kept under wraps until season 4 premieres on Prime Video, according to Amazon. We're guessing that will be some time in 2023. We can, however, take away small details from their official costumes — created, as always, by the show's supe suit designer Laura Jean Shannon.

The Boys season 4. Courtesy Amazon Studios Susan Heyward debuts as Sister Sage, a new supe coming in 'The Boys' season 4 | Credit: Amazon Studios

Heyward's Sister Sage has her own Louis Vuitton-inspired letter pattern adorning her suit. The repeating "SS" is everywhere, from her belt to the weaving chain on the front of her suit to the metallic collar cradling her neck. The symbol of an eye is also a significant element to this look, appearing prominently on her chest. According to Amazon in a tweet, Sister Sage is "already a thousand steps ahead of you," hinting that she's clairvoyant.

Curry's Firecracker is of a different persuasion, which is closer to a patriotic Lara Croft. Her look is all about guns; the pistol on her thigh holster complements the gun symbols on her belt. And, naturally, she dons red, white, and blue as a proud gun-toting patriot.

She's giving us some serious Gunpowder vibes. Could she somehow be related to (or at the very least channeling) that NRA-loving former member of Payback, portrayed by Sean Patrick Flanery in The Boys season 3?

The Boys season 4. Courtesy Amazon Studios Valorie Curry debuts as Firecracker, a gun-toting supe in 'The Boys' season 4 | Credit: Amazon Studios

Showrunner Eric Kripke previously teased of these characters on Twitter, "These new Supes are some of the best & craziest ever written for #TheBoys. You are going to love them. And by love, I mean be absolutely horrified & a tiny bit nauseous."

The Boys season 3 finale gives us a lot of hints as to what season 4 is going to be about. Part of it will be a figurative "tug of war" for the soul of Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), Homelander's supe son. "I don't think the game's over yet," Kripke had told EW. "I think [Ryan] saw this one thing and I think we should all be afraid because if he becomes another Homelander, that's obviously really bad for the planet. But he's still Becca's kid and there's still a shot that Butcher can pull him into the light."

We're also now in a world where Homelander's alt-right supporters applaud the sadistic supe for executing a protestor in full public view, as we saw last season.

In the meantime, pour over these supe photos for any hidden Easter eggs.

