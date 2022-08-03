The Boys now have to worry about the boy.

Everything we know so far about The Boys season 4

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke put it in his Twitter bio for all to see: "Look, we're writing Season 4 as fast as we can, lay off, jeez." So, instead, bother us! We'll be hoarding as much information on the next phase of the R-rated superhero satire as more developments come about.

The series — set in a world where superheroes are real and are actually huge a--holes — got its start from humble beginnings: supe sex parties and rectal pipe bombs. But it's since grown to be one of Amazon's biggest shows, complete with a few Emmy nominations. And each season, with a constant finger on the cultural and political pulse of the real world, only seems to be getting more provocative and poignant.

Here's what we can expect from The Boys season 4... so far.

When does The Boys season 4 start filming?

Kripke told EW in July that production on The Boys will return to Toronto in August. Star Karl Urban separately mentioned Aug. 22 in an interview with Collider.

When will The Boys season 4 premiere?

A premiere date has not currently been set for season 4, but let's look at the typical cycle of the show.

Season 1 shot from May-October 2018. The show made its debut on Amazon's Prime Video platform in July the following year. Season 2 began filming in July of 2019 and lasted through to the start of November. The show returned to the streaming platform September 2020.

In pandemic times, that time frame became longer. Season 3 started filming in February 2021, and because of COVID-19 forced the crew to add a ton of safety protocols, production remained active through September of that year. The season then premiered on June 3, 2022. If season 4 follows a similar course, then we can expect filming to wrap by March 2023, give or take a few weeks. We'd guess late, late 2023 for a season 4 premiere, assuming everything goes as planned.

Who's in the cast?

Susan Heyward, Valerie Curry Susan Heyward (L) and Valorie Curry join 'The Boys' season 4 as supes Sister Sage and Firecracker | Credit: Lelund Duron Thompson; Nathan Johnson

Yes, Mitchell's Black Noir was killed during the events of the season 3 finale, but Kripke told EW that the plan is for the actor to return as a new variation of Noir. The showrunner explains, "It's definitely not the last we've seen of Black Noir as a hero. It's just that the guy who was inside [the Noir suit] in season 3, he's gone. But we have Nathan playing a really interesting and hilarious character who wears the suit next season."

The first season 4 casting announcement from Amazon confirmed that Cameron Crovetti, who plays Ryan Butcher, will be taking a more active role on The Boys as a series regular.

The newcomers so far include Valorie Curry and Susan Heyward, both playing supes. Curry will appear as Firecracker, while Heyward appears as Sister Sage. "These new Supes are some of the best & craziest ever written for #TheBoys," Kripke teased on Twitter. "You are going to love them. And by love, I mean be absolutely horrified & a tiny bit nauseous."

Will Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy return for The Boys season 4? It's hard to say. The character was placed back into cryogenic slumber under the watchful eye of Grace Mallory (Robins). Kripke confirms he is "100 percent" leaving the door open for more Soldier Boy. It just might not be as soon as season 4.

"The old TV adage is like, never kill anyone unless you really, really have to. Never close a door, open a window," Kripke told EW. "We'll all have to wait and see, but I can't imagine the series ending without Soldier Boy making another appearance."

What's season 4 about?

The Boys 'The Boys' season 3 finale sets up what showrunner Eric Kripke calls a 'battle for Ryan's soul' in season 4 | Credit: Amazon Prime

Kripke thinks of his season finales as pilots for the following seasons. So, we already know quite a bit about what to expect.

We can't imagine there'd be as much of a time jump like we saw between seasons 2 and 3, mainly because of what we know about Butcher (Urban). The season 3 finale revealed that all his messing around with Temp V has screwed him royally and he now has mere months left to live. Then there's the Ryan of it all.

After the battle against Soldier Boy, Ryan (Crovetti) decided to leave with his father, Homelander (Starr). The leader of the Seven then introduced his son to a crowd of his alt-right followers, who applauded Homelander as he executed a protestor in public. Ryan saw the reaction his father received and gave a foreboding smirk.

"We really wanted to set up this battle for Ryan's soul," Kripke said. "I don't think the game's over yet. I think [Ryan] saw this one thing and I think we should all be afraid because if he becomes another Homelander, that's obviously really bad for the planet. But he's still Becca's kid and there's still a shot that Butcher can pull him into the light."

The good news is that Starlight (Moriarty) has a new power (she can fly when she's supercharged) and has officially joined the Boys, who are operating out of their Flatiron headquarters in New York City. They may be more preoccupied with stopping Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Doumit), who is looking like she'll become vice president of the United States. If that were to happen, we should just call her president because you know she would be assassinating her running mate.

On a smaller note — literally — Kripke is obsessed with the idea of bringing the supe hamster Jamie back into the fold after the creature busted out of its Russian cell.

"I have no idea how to get him back into the story, but I do not want this to be the last of Jamie," he said. "Like, there's this super-powered, bloodthirsty hamster loose somewhere in Russia! I'm dying to figure out how to get him back in this story. Gotta do it."

This story will be updated as we dig up more information.

