The Boys confirms Ryan will have a major role to play in season 4

Amazon announced the first casting updates for The Boys season 4, and the news confirms a big plot point in this next phase of the Emmy-nominated R-rated satire.

After the climactic events of the season 3 finale, Cameron Crovetti has now been promoted to series regular and will be taking a more prominent role in season 4 as the young Ryan, the supe son of Homelander (Antony Starr) and the late Becca Butcher (Shantel VanSanten).

Two new supes will also be joining the fray next season. Valorie Curry (Peacock's The Lost Symbol) will be playing a character named Firecracker, and Susan Heyward (Netflix's Orange Is the New Black) will be playing Sister Sage.

The Boys Butcher (Karl Urban) shields Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) from the chaos of 'The Boys' season 3 finale | Credit: Amazon Studios

Spoiler warning for The Boys season 3: Last time we saw young Ryan, he chose to go off with Homelander, who then introduced his son to a gathering of his alt-right followers. The final shot was Ryan giving the camera a smirk as the crowd erupted in applause when Homelander executed a protestor with his laser vision.

Showrunner Eric Kripke had promised to EW that Ryan's fate hasn't been sealed just yet, but the smirk sets up the major struggle in season 4.

"So much of finales are like pilots for the next season, and we really wanted to set up this battle for Ryan's soul," Kripke said. "I don't think the game's over yet. I think [Ryan] saw this one thing and I think we should all be afraid because if he becomes another Homelander, that's obviously really bad for the planet. But he's still Becca's kid and there's still a shot that Butcher can pull him into the light."

The series creator further confirmed that season 4 "will really be this tug of war over Ryan, as both men" — meaning Homelander and Butcher (Karl Urban) — "really try to get a grip on him. So I think, if anything, we're just hinting at the danger of what would happen if Butcher loses that fight."

Susan Heyward, Valerie Curry Susan Heyward (L) and Valorie Curry join 'The Boys' season 4 as supes Sister Sage and Firecracker | Credit: Lelund Duron Thompson; Nathan Johnson

As for Firecracker and Sister Sage, no characters from the original The Boys comics immediately come to mind. But the name Sister Sage evokes the Sage Grove Center, which was that season 2 psychiatric institute housing a buttload of dangerous supes, most of which busted out. Might there be some connection between the new character and what transpired at the facility? Just a guess.

Season 4 is only just getting started as the cast and crew are expected to start filming later this month, Kripke had told EW. We're also expecting a certain someone who died in season 3 to be taking on a slightly different role moving forward. So stay tuned for more updates.

Here's hoping for more Jamie, too!

