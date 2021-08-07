The Boys season 3 reveals Starlight's supe ex-boyfriend with ties to nefarious organization

It's time for another edition of Vought News Network's 7 on Seven with anchor Cameron Coleman, and this month's segment brings new secrets from The Boys season 3.

Nancy Drew and The Resident actor Miles Gaston Villanueva will portray the supe named Supersonic in the new season, and now we have confirmation on what his story is.

Supersonic is the ex-boyfriend of Erin Moriarty's Starlight. Even more revealing is that he originally went by another name, Drummer Boy, a figure from the Boys comics as the leader of the wholesome supe team Young Americans. Starlight was a part of this team before landing a spot in the Seven.

The Boys Vought News Networks' '7 on Seven' | Credit: Amazon

"Rumors are also swirling around Supersonic's relationship with Starlight during his Drummer Boy days and whether old sparks could reignite following this handsome hero's ultra-clean comeback," Coleman, played by Matthew Edison, says in the segment, referring to Supersonic as a "triple threat." (Does he sing, too?!)

VNN seems to be teeing up a new mysterious organization for The Boys season 3, and Supersonic has a role to play in it. It's called the Global Wellness Center, which appears to be a rehab facility for supes that's run by Vought. A voiceover in an ad for the center says, "When there's no more missions, when the fans move on, and the lights of fame dim, where do you turn to fill that void? Alcohol? Adrenochrome-laced cocaine? Heroin enemas? Vase making? Do you even know what rock bottom is anymore?"

As we've seen with past organizations that seem good (e.g. the Church of the Collective, the Sage Grove Center, Capes for Christ), anything with ties back to Vought must have something much darker going on behind the scenes. And Mr. Supersonic over here has ties to this Global Wellness Center, having entered the program to deal with an unnamed addiction.

Some other big takeaways from VNN that give us some clues about what to expect in season 3 are:

The Deep (Chace Crawford) has been speaking out against the Church of the Collective, claiming "psychological manipulation" and an "unholy obsession with Fresca" from the group.

Alastair Adana (Goran Visnjic), leader of the Church of the Collective, is still M.I.A. (which, duh, given the season 2 finale).

Homelander fans are going full Trump by making a "human wall" along the border to protect their country against supe terrorists, only it backfired and they were all hospitalized with dehydration and exhaustion.

Vought has publicly announced a halt to the production of Compound V after their dealings with the superpower-inducing drug were exposed in season 2.

It would appear as though Vought is still trying to capitalize on Queen Maeve's (Dominique McElligott) lesbianism. (We know she's actually bisexual, but as the company made clear, it's easier to market if she's lesbian.)

And, finally, A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), having been inducted back into the Seven, says he's training hard for his next big race

VNN segments will continue to drop every month on the 7th with new teases about what fans can expect when The Boys eventually returns for season 3. The show is currently still in production in Toronto, which makes a 2022 premiere seem assured, though nothing has been announced.

The big addition to season 3 is Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), Vought's original superhero who was operating during World War II fighting Nazis. It's through his story that showrunner Eric Kripke and his writers' room will explore how the world of The Boys reached its current fraught climate.