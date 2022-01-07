After a long production in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Emmy-nominated, raunchy-as-hell superhero satire has a premiere date.

Set your calendar alerts because The Boys will officially be back in town this summer.

Seven on 7, the show's web series that's been teasing season 3 story lines with monthly installments, delivers its final episode with the biggest Vought News announcement yet: The Boys season 3 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video June 3.

The reveal came at the very end of the webisode segment with season 3 footage featuring a photoshoot at Vought headquarters with Erin Moriarty's Starlight and Antony Starr's Homelander.

The ensemble drama — also starring the likes of Jack Quaid and Karl Urban — will also return to a weekly rollout schedule. Similar to what Amazon did with season 2, the eight-episode third season will drop the first three episodes on June 3, followed by one new episode a week until the season finale streams on July 8.

In addition, Seven on 7, hosted by actor Matthew Edison as the Fox News-esque Vought News Network anchor Cameron Coleman, dropped some new teases for not just season 3 of the mothership show, but the Boys spin-off.

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters showrun the new Hunger Games-esque college-set R-rated drama, which takes place at America's only university exclusive for young supes competing for the best contracts. Seven on 7 reveals that college is Goldolkin University, which is the alma mater of Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A Train (Jessie T. Usher), and The Deep (Chace Crawford) before they were contracted to New York City to join The Seven.

One supe by the name of Golden Boy is already seen as the top pick for next year's draft, according to Coleman.

So far the actors confirmed to play young supes on the spin-off include Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Shane Paul McGhie, Aimee Carrero, Reina Hardesty, and Maddie Phillips.

The Boys Season 3 Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy in 'The Boys' season 3 | Credit: Amazon Studios

Meanwhile, The Boys season 3 will introduce Payback, which was Vought's premiere team of supes before The Seven was formed. Soldier Boy, to be played by Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles, led the group, which included Crimson Countess (The Walking Dead vet Laurie Holden) and Gunpowder (The Boondock Saints star Sean Patrick Flanery).

Seven on 7 teased some of the other new supes we'll be meeting. Actor Nick Wechsler was previously reported to play Blue Hawk, who is the star of a Red, White, and Blue Justice reality show.

Starlight is also hosting American Hero, a competition series to find the newest member of The Seven. Coleman lists the crop of 10 supe contestants: Luckless, Livewire, Jetstreak, Europo, Moonshadow, Lonestar, Critter, Silver Kincaid, Pitstop, and Supersonic — some of which are characters pulled directly from the original Boys comics.

Quaid's Hughie also makes an appearance on Seven on 7. He left The Boys gang in the season 2 finale and joined Congresswoman Neuman (Claudia Doumit) as part of the Federal Bureau of Supe Affairs, which looks to hold supes accountable for their actions. Hughie, now a senior analyst, appears as Coleman's guest under the rouse of VNN being "fair and balanced."

And finally, Coleman announced he's getting a new hourlong show on VNN called The Cameron Coleman Hour. Edison will also appear amongst the season 3 cast as Coleman, and now it appears we know the capacity.

