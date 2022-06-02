"I watched that whole thing and the whole time I'm like, 'Is he gonna f--- that octopus?!'" exclaims showrunner Eric Kripke during EW's Around the Table.

The Boys cast explain the bizarre influence of My Octopus Teacher on season 3

Here is just a glimpse into the mad, mad mind of Eric Kripke, the showrunner of The Boys.

When The Deep actor Chace Crawford spoke with his boss about the story for season 3, out on Amazon Prime Video Friday, he was asked, "Have you seen My Octopus Teacher?"

"I was like, I know where this is going," Crawford says during the latest installment of EW's Around the Table with his fellow cast.

My Octopus Teacher is, of course, the 90-minute documentary on Netflix about a filmmaker who forms a connection with a female octopus in the South African kelp forest. (Watch the trailer here.)

"No spoilers for the season, but the thing about My Octopus Teacher when I watched it… I watched that whole thing and the whole time I'm like, 'Is he gonna f--- that octopus?!'" Kripke says, immediately breaking into laughter. "And then in the writer's room, we just kept laughing about that documentary. And it's a great documentary… but it's weirdly sexual."

"It's super intimate, like a man and his cephalopod," agrees Antony Starr, who plays Homelander.

And that, my friends, should give you at least a baseline for what The Deep gets up to this season. We do get a glimpse in the trailer of a scene involving sex with his wife while also staring into the eyes of squid in a water tank. Draw your own conclusions from there.

Karen Fukuhara, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles joined Kripke, Crawford, and Starr for the cast conversation in Around the Table. Among the other topics discussed were teases of the characters heading into season 3, as well as the fact that Justice League director Zack Snyder gave his blessing to Dawn of the 7, their satirical spoof of his superhero movie.

"Someone who works with us is friends with [Snyder], and I think that's how it came about. She gave him the heads up," Kripke remarks. "He thought it was hilarious. He just thinks the whole thing is so funny. And he watches the show, he's a fan of the show."

Watch the full Around the Table chat in the video above.

