The NSFW Amazon superhero satire added a character with one of the craziest moments from the comics.

The Boys season 3 gets even wilder by adding a salacious comic book character

It's hard to think about how much crazier The Boys season 3 could get when it already has plans for a giant days-long orgy among supes, but it very much is and we'll tell you how.

Joining the ranks of newcomers to the show, which includes Jensen Ackles' debut as Soldier Boy, is Dexter and Sleepy Hollow actress Katia Winter, EW has learned.

Winter will guest star in season 3 in the role of Little Nina from the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comics, and she's just as wild as the rest of these outrageous characters.

Little Nina is a Russian mob boss who got her name because she is rather short. Like, really short. She worked with Vought, using a lesser version of the company's Compound-V formula to create more supes. The only issue was that the heads of her subjects kept exploding.

Keeping with the NSFW antics of The Boys, Little Nina also has a fondness for sex toys, particularly vibrators. Her death is one of the most shocking, pearl-clutching moments in the entire comics because — POTENTIAL SPOILER WARNING — she's killed when Billy Butcher (Karl Urban's character on the show) sneaks a detonator inside one of her vibrators and blows it up while she's using it on a plane.

Yeah. It sure is something alright, but also totally on par with the kind of things viewers have come to see from the show. Remember, this is the same series that depicted a supe accidentally popping open a man's head during cunnilingus.

Katia Winter, The Boys Image zoom Katia Winter joining 'The Boys,' starring Karl Urban. | Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Jasper Savage/Amazon Studios

Showrunner Eric Kripke and his cast have been busy filming The Boys season 3 in Canada since late February. Urban, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Karen Fukuhara, and the gang are returning for a new story that tackles the history of Vought in America. That includes the story of Payback, the world's first premiere team of superheroes before the Seven was formed. Ackles' Soldier Boy was the leader of that group.

Aya Cash, who starred as Stormfront in season 2, recently told EW she's probably not coming back for season 3. "I'm not there now," she said. "I'm on a new Fox show now called This Country. My contract for The Boys was only for a year so, who knows? Maybe they can CGI my face in."

But we do have Claudia Doumit taking on an expanded role as Congresswoman Neuman after that literally mind-blowing reveal in season 2.

Meanwhile, Amazon continues to develop a Boys spin-off series, which is casting up.

Deadline was the first to report Winter's casting.

Streaming Options

Related content:

Episode Recaps Previous The Boys S2 E8 Recap The Boys finale recap: The right way By Nick Schager

The Boys S2 E7 Recap The Boys recap: Dads say the darndest things By Nick Schager

The Boys S2 E5 Recap The Boys recap: With a little help from my friends By Nick Schager

The Boys Season 2 S2 E4 Recap The Boys recap: I want to know what love is By Nick Schager

The Boys Season 2 S2 E1 Recap The Boys premiere recap: The boys are back in disarray By Nick Schager

The Boys Season 2 S2 E2 Recap The Boys recap: The family ties that bind By Nick Schager Next