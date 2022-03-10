The eyes have it.

Billy Butcher the supe? The Boys just teased that Karl Urban gets superpowers in season 3

It looks like Karl Urban's Billy Butcher, the man whose mantra has been "the only good supe is a dead supe," will be getting super powers when The Boys returns for season 3.

Amazon Prime Video released the first poster for the next wave of episodes, and it shows Butcher staring straight to camera with glowing yellow eyes. It certainly gives the impression that he's going to be fighting fire with fire, so to speak.

"Soon, it'll be time to level the playing field," the caption reads.

'The Boys' season 3 poster teases super powers for Karl Urban's Billy Butcher.

Does this mean the Boys crew will be juicing up on Compound V in the new season? They've already got Yumiko (Karen Fukuhara) and Starlight (Erin Moriarty) in their corner, but it can't hurt to have more ammunition when your enemies can explode peoples' heads with laser vision.

We know some heavy hitters will be joining the fray, too, when the show returns June 3, including Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy and Laurie Holden as Crimson Countess. Plus, Homelander (Antony Starr) is as unhinged as ever. The gang is going to need all the assist they can get — and apparently that includes stooping to supe level.

Amazon has also been teasing an impending teaser trailer for The Boys, which isn't surprising considering showrunner Eric Kripke and some of his cast will be attending SXSW this coming weekend.

Keep your laser eyes peeled for more updates.

