The Boys showrunner promises an even crazier season 3 moment than 'Herogasm'

One of the most buzzed-about moment coming for The Boys season 3 is "Herogasm," an episode inspired by the comic book arc that is basically just a weeklong orgy. In true Boys fashion, however, showrunner Eric Kripke promises that's not the craziest thing coming in the new episodes.

Speaking with EW about the show's five Emmy nominations from the Television Academy on Tuesday, Kripke noted, "We have some crazier thing."

"Beyond even 'Herogasm,' I still think the craziest thing we've ever done is in Episode 1," he teased of a moment in the season 3 premiere. "That said, 'Herogasm,' the dailies are bananas. I've been around the block a few times. I'm a seasoned producer. Every single day on those dailies, my jaw was on the floor. I just could not believe how insane those dailies were. It's just crazy. I can tell you that for anybody who is a fan of the comic and is expecting to see Herogasm, we are delivering it. That is happening."

Herogasm is something Kripke has been talking about adapting for The Boys since season 1. The premise is easy to explain. As told in the original comics by writer Garth Ennis and artist Darick Robertson, it's a moment when the supes of the world pretend like they're going off into space to fight aliens when really they are having an epic sex party on a remote island.

Herogasm was told across the six issues of a 2009 limited comic series from Ennis, John McCrea, and Keith Burns. Season 3 will now adapt the story line with its sixth episode, dubbed "Herogasm," written by Jessica Chou.

The Boys Herogasm A comic book cover for the 'Herogasm' comic miniseries. | Credit: Dynamite

Supernatural star Jensen Ackles joins the cast of the new season as Soldier Boy, the first superhero from Vought International, the corrupt company who created supes through experiments with the Compound V formula and sold to the world as God-blessed heroes.

Kripke doesn't want to give a specific answer as to whether that means season 3 will be dealing with two dueling timelines. As we know from season 2, Soldier Boy was active during World War I as the leader of the supe team Payback, but much of the season 3 mystery deals with the present. "I can say that there are different time periods, but not in the way you would think," he said. "Not in the way like Watchmen."

"Thematically, we really got interested in the history of the country through this one superhero's eyes," Kripke continued to explain. "We delve into a little bit of how we got to the spot we're in. I think we got inspired by this idea that we have to somehow return America to this great thing that it was in the past, and that it was better then. It's a nostalgic misconception. It's always been a struggle, and it's always been conflict. You're not supposed to look backwards, you're supposed to look forward. We wanted to get into that, and having a hero who's moved through the history of the country like Soldier Boy gave us an opportunity."

The Boys was nominated with Emmys for Outstanding Drama Series, Original Music and Lyrics, Sound Mixing, Special Visual Effects, and Writing for a Drama Series.