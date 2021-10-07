The supe is locked away, but she has a new group of zealot fans.

The Boys teases Aya Cash's return as Stormfront for season 3 — in one form or another

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Boys season 2.

Will Aya Cash's Stormfront return for The Boys season 3? At first, it seemed like she could, given her state at the end of season 2, but then Cash herself seemed to suggest her time as the Nazi supe might be done. Now a new installment of the show's ongoing web series has us leaning toward yes again.

Seven on 7 from the Vought News Network, which hints at things to come on the Emmy-nominated Amazon drama with in-world segments, confirmed Thursday that Stormfront is alive. The line Vought is using to explain her absence is that she's "securely locked away" somewhere, according to media personality Cameron Coleman (played by Matthew Edison).

In the season 2 finale, Stormfront was outed as a Nazi and then had her limbs laser-beamed off, though she was still seen mumbling to herself.

Since then, a group of Stormfront loyalists calling themselves the Stormchasers have apparently risen up to "keep fighting for Stormfront's vision for the future" — which, spoiler, was pretty racist.

Of course, there is the possibility that Vought is lying about Stormfront's condition. A previous Seven on 7 segment saw the corporation claiming the blind supe Blindspot, who got maimed by Homelander (Antony Starr) in season 1, was missing in action while on an overseas mission.

The Boys Season 2 Aya Cash Aya Cash's Stormfront in 'The Boys' season 2 | Credit: Jasper Savage/Amazon Studios

When Cash was asked whether she'd return for season 3, the actress told EW earlier this year, "I want to know if she'll be back too."

"I'm not there now," she added, alluding to the fact the show was in production in Canada by the time of the interview. (Though it only recently wrapped filming last month.) "I'm on a new Fox show now called This Country. My contract for The Boys was only for a year so, who knows? Maybe they can CGI my face in."

The Boys Ess Hödlmoser as Cindy in 'The Boys' season 2 | Credit: Amazon

Seven on 7 then offered a tease at what another season 2 character is up to: Cindy, played by Ess Hödlmoser.

Cindy was a test patient of Stormfront's, who sought to create a white supremacist supe army at the Sage Grove Center. With the ability to telekinetically explode people's heads with a hand motion, Cindy broke free of the center and started hitchhiking.

In a breaking news report, Cameron reported increased sightings of this "homicidal hitchhiker." Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) has volunteered to deal with them.

As Kripke and the writers of The Boys were just getting started on the season 3 story, the showrunner told EW that "Cindy will probably go into hibernation for a bit." He added, "The story as we're breaking in season 3 — I mean, never say never — is probably not leaning towards Cindy. I just like putting little landmines out there in the show." Perhaps that's changed.

The Boys Matthew Edison's Cameron Cole reporting on Livewire for 'The Boys' webseries 'Seven on 7' | Credit: Amazon

Elsewhere, Cameron shows us another supe operating in the world of The Boys called Livewire, who flaunts electrical powers. This appears to be a new character not previously shown in the comics, but could be a spoof on Livewire from DC Comics. And then Chace Crawford returns as the Deep, still on a mission to get back into the Seven.

The Boys Chace Crawford's the Deep in 'The Boys' web series 'Seven on 7' | Credit: Amazon

The Deep is now the chief sustainability associate for a water brand called Liquid Death and, in support of the brand's #DeathToPlastic campaign, filmed a little ad. In true Deep fashion, things go awry.

Until next month when another Seven on 7 segment will debut online, you can check out previous VNN installments here and here, and recap everything we know about The Boys season 3 so far here.

