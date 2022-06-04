The Boys showrunner explains SPOILER's surprise season 3 return

EP Eric Kripke and actor Antony Starr walk EW through that scene with Homelander and his bedroom guest.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from The Boys season 3 premiere.

"I didn't tell Aya at the end of season 2 she'd be coming back," showrunner Eric Kripke tells EW for the new season of On Set, which goes behind the scenes of The Boys season 3. "We had to still figure it out. We very intentionally left her alive and wanted her to be a player in there, one way or another. I'm not sure we totally knew how yet. But she's the best. I'd bring her back, you know, just to hang out with her."

The season 2 finale brought all of Stormfront's Nazi ties out in the open, forcing a confrontation between her and the Boys. When it appears she's going to kill Becca, Becca's son Ryan blasts her with laser vision, severing most of her limbs and charring her flesh to a crisp. The narrative Vought peddled to the public was that she was being held in a highly secure facility. It turns out, that was a hospital bed in Homelander's room at Vought HQ.

Antony Starr, who plays Homelander, walks EW through that scene.

"I've been keeping her, a little bit like Boxing Helena. Remember that movie? Keeping her in my bedroom alive, but she hasn't got any legs anymore. She's got one good arm, which she and I have found a way to use to release Homelander's tensions, which we do on screen."

Whenever Homelander is spiraling, which is often these days, he goes to Stormfront's bedside, where she proceeds to give him a handjob while cooing, "No one suffers like you."

"It was actually one of the funniest days I've had shooting because they got a prosthetic in place for her to use to get the motion right," Starr says. "I kept laughing. I kept breaking because I kept looking down. I couldn't look down, so I was looking up and unable to look at what was going on. It was just so ridiculous. The whole thing is so absurd, but you know, it just goes to show what a beautiful, deep connection they really had."

According to Starr, Cash quarantined for two weeks in Toronto during season 3 filming for what amounted to be about a day's worth of work. Stormfront decides to kill herself when she realizes Homelander is never going to fulfill her white supremacist dreams and instead will keep her sedated for the rest of her life. But the scenes Cash shot were worth it. "We've become really tight friends after doing season 2 together. To have her back, even just for a couple of days, was just great," Starr says. "She's sorely missed, but she will be forever remembered in season 3, jacking off Homelander."

The first three episodes of The Boys season 3 are streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

