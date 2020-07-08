Supes chase down The Boys in explosive new season 2 trailer

Take a look at all the blood, sweat, and tears that are coming this year.

As Tomer Capon's Frenchie says in The Boys' new season 2 trailer, "We're famous now." For the cast of Amazon's superhero satire, that's a good thing; the show, based on the comics by writer Garth Ennis and artist Darick Robertson, became one of the bigger original titles for the streaming platform when it debuted last year. For the actual characters known as the Boys, that's a death sentence.

The fresh footage blitzes through various moments from the upcoming season, which kicks off this Sep. 4. Amid all the explosions and head-squashing action sequences, the Boys — Frenchie, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), and Marvin (Laz Alonso) — are wanted criminals. At the start, their leader, Billy (Karl Urban), is nowhere to be found. But, in the trailer, "daddy's home," as he says.

It's a good thing, too, because the Supes are out in full force looking for them. Plus, they've got a new addition to help the search: Stormfront (Aya Cash), an electrically charged, social media-savvy new "hero" on the block. She flaunts her powers for her adoring public and later shows just how... shocking they can be in the field.

Elsewhere, Homelander (Antony Starr) is clearly losing his s—. He's seen shoving a kid (seemingly his own son that we learned he conceived after raping Billy's wife Becca) off a roof and, later, laser-beaming off the fingers of a member of the U.S. armed forces. There's a lot going on this time around. In addition to hunting the Boys, Vought is looking to capitalize on America's growing paranoia about superhuman terrorists—which, of course, Homelander created to keep himself in business. That "Saving America" poster spotted in the footage gives an idea of the campaign they're plotting.

Amazon also dropped a new poster alongside the trailer that pays homage to the artwork of Robertson, who again is involved with the show this season. The one-sheet mirrors the Vol. 6 cover art for The Self-Preservation Society.

Image zoom Amazon Studios

Image zoom Dynamite

Returning for the next wave of shenanigans are Erin Moriarty (Starlight), Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Dominique McElligott (Queen Maeve), Chace Crawford (the Deep), Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir), Giancarlo Esposito (in the expanded role of Mr. Stan Edgar), Colby Minifie (also in an expanded role as Vought PR guru Ashley Barrett), Malcolm Barrett (the PR rep with a chilling Supe story), Shantel VanSanten (Becca), and Laila Robins (Mallory).

Claudia Doumit joins the cast this season as a wunderkind congresswoman, while Goran Visnijc will play the leader of a mysterious church and Patton Oswalt takes an unannounced role.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 2 will premiere simultaneously on Amazon on Sep. 4. Afterwards, new episodes will arrive on a weekly basis every Friday through Oct. 9.

