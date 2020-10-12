The Boys cast shoot the s--- on season 2 finale spoilers: 'Mind-blowingly fun'

The Boys stars break down the biggest moments from the season 2 finale in a video interview with EW.

Warning: Spoilers from The Boys season 2 finale are discussed in the video above and in the article below.

Urban, who plays leader of the Boys team, Billy Butcher, calls the big finale twist "mind-blowingly fun" — an appropriate descriptor when that twist turned out to be Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) as the secret supe who's been blowing up everyone's heads.

"I was like, 'No! Not AOC! Please!" Alonso (Mother's Milk) exclaims, alluding to the similarities between Victoria and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. In a separate interview, Doumit tells EW that Ocasio-Cortez was an inspiration for the character, but she only took "a few mannerisms: how she holds herself in a room and how she communicates something. Other than that, I didn't want to completely have Victoria Neuman just be a carbon copy of AOC.”

"No! AOC can't be bad... I mean, Congressman Neuman can't be bad!" Cash (Stormfront) jokes.

"She is pretty diabolical, to use a Butcher phrase," Starr (Homelander) adds.

Image zoom Amazon Studios

But that wasn't the only surprise. The cast unpacked the finale battle against Stormfront, which resulted in her becoming "Stumpfront," as Quaid (Hughie) puts it. "I love shooting fight scenes," Moriarty (Starlight) says. "I find it very cathartic 'cause I just play someone in the position of the person I'm fighting who I want to beat up and it's amazing."

Starlight, Kimiko (Fukuhara), and Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) teamed up to beat the crap out Stormfront when the Nazi supe confronts the Boys for exposing her Hitler ties to the public. The results are "part hilarious, part disgustingly gory, and amazing," Crawford (The Deep) says.

"At the end of the shoot we called Aya stumpy because she loses all her limbs and it's like a tree stump," Fukuhara adds. But that was the work of Ryan, Becca's supe son. When Stormfront threatens to choke his mom to death, Ryan unleashes his uncontrollable laser vision and severs her limbs while accidentally killing Becca.

Urban believes "Butcher's in a devastated place" at this point. "He has definitively lost the love of his life. It was some of the most intense, heavy experiences that I've had on any set." This moment, the loss of Becca, is "gonna change everything," Quaid says. Becca was Billy's "entire motivation," and now she's gone. "I can only imagine the rampage Butcher's gonna be on in season 3," Alonso theorizes. "I think he's gonna go dark."

Image zoom Amazon Studios

Looking ahead to season 3, Starr has only been given two words as a tee-up for Homelander moving forward: "homicidal maniac." "I don't think that bodes well for some people," the actor says.

Thanks to Maeve, who blackmailed Homelander with footage from the plane incident in season 1, Starlight was reinstated to the Seven. "By the end of season 2, I feel like she's coming back to herself," Moriarty explains of her character. "So, what I hope is season 3 combines this newfound hope with the strength she found within herself with also who Annie is to her core, which is someone who is trusting and earnestly wants to save the world."

As for the Boys, "the last [showrunner] Eric Kripke told us was, 'You all just disband and I'm gonna have to figure out how to get you guys back together again,'" Alonso recalls. We already have an idea or two about what that might entail.

Watch the full video above.