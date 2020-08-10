X-Men star Shawn Ashmore joins The Boys season 2 as Lamplighter

A story of fire and ice: Ashmore once played Iceman in the X-Men franchise. Now, he's all about fire.

The Boys (TV Series) type TV Show network Amazon Prime genre Superhero Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Light those lamps, folks, because The Boys will finally introduce Lamplighter when Amazon's bloody superhero satire returns for season 2 this September.

Shawn Ashmore, who played Iceman in the X-Men movie franchise, joins the season 2 cast as the character. We even have a first-look image hot off the presses.

Lamplighter was an original member of the Seven, the world's premiere and secretly corrupt team of Justice League-esque superheroes. In season 1, he was said to retire under mysterious circumstances, which was how Starlight (Erin Moriarty) was able to join the team. He maintains the power of pyrokinesis, which he wields through his staff. Mallory (Laila Robins) once mentioned to Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) last season that Lamplighter used this ability to incinerate her grandchildren.

According to a description of the character from Amazon, he ties in directly to the Boys' tragic history — he’s actually the reason they broke up eight years ago. So when he enters their lives again, he dredges up painful memories, pokes at their raw nerves, and changes everything.

The image of Ashmore in the role shows him back in the Seven's headquarters, though the context of the still is unknown. He's holding a lighter, which is appropriate for someone with the ability to control fire, but it's also a funny throwback to the X-Men franchise. In X-Men: The Last Stand, Iceman was pitted against his former best friend, Pyro, who — you guessed it — constantly flicked a lighter.

"We were thrilled that Shawn — who is, let’s be honest, an OG superhero — wanted to play the crucial part of Lamplighter," showrunner Eric Kripke said in a statement. "He brings so much depth, menace, and world weary humanity to this former member of the Seven. And Shawn is a really good guy. We’re grateful to have him join our bloody little family.”

The Boys season 2 premieres the first three episodes this Sept. 4, followed by weekly installments dropping every Friday. The Boys after-show, Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys, will also premiere on Aug. 28.

Related content: