The Boys cast share the hilarious story of Jack Quaid, a humping dog, and a 'f— pig'

The funniest day on the set of The Boys season 2 is a story Jack Quaid probably doesn't want to share too much. Luckily, his costars are here to embarrass him.

During a cast interview for EW's latest edition of Around the Table, Karl Urban and Laz Alonso egged on Quaid to share the story of the upcoming episode involving Terror, the trusty, sexually overactive dog of Billy Butcher (Urban). "Funniest day on set was watching Jack Quaid try to encourage this dog to hump this toy," Urban says.

In the comics, created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, Terror was a constant companion to Billy who would hump just about anything on command. In the context of the series adaptation, Terror hasn't appeared yet, but he will when season 2 returns this month. It means this animal will also hump a stuffed pig. A "f— pig," as Quaid refers to it.

"The trainer's weren't allowed in the room for some reason and I guess this dog was famous on Instagram for humping this pig," the actor behind Hughie says. But on the day, Urban says, the dog had "performance anxiety for sure."

"It was just me and this dog in a room, and I'm trying to tell him on cue to hump the pig," Quaid continues. "And his trigger phrase was the word 'boner.' So, on camera, you have me screaming, 'Hey! Boner! Boner!' I tried different tactics... I was stern, I was friendly."

But, as Alonso chimes in, "That's not the funniest thing about Jack and the dog."

"In the script, it was written that it was a parrot that the dog would hump," Alonso says. "So, [Jack] thought what he was playing with and holding and squeezing while we were rehearsing was just a prop and it was just gonna be there temporarily until the animal that [the dog] humps comes out."

Cut to Jack's reaction when he realizes the stuffed toy he'd been playing with was the dog's actual "f— pig." Get the full story in the video above.

Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Chase Crawford, Nathan Mitchell, Karen Fukuhara, and Tomer Capone also return for season, which will include Aya Cash's debut as new Supe Stormfront. The first three episodes drop this Friday with weekly installments to follow.

