Let's hear it for The Boys: How the superhero satire crafted its gutsiest season yet

Showrunner Eric Kripke and his writers specifically engineered this scene to lay out what season 2 — and maybe even the entire show — has been about. Yes, The Boys has a bloody good time playing with the premise that the world’s most famous superheroes come with great power yet wield them with no great responsibility. But it’s deeper than that. “Vought and many, many, many corporations are actively willing to put pain and violence into the world if they believe it will help their bottom line, even if they find what's happening personally objectionable and revolting,” Kripke tells EW. “It's not their job to worry about themselves. It's their job to worry about this corporation, this massive sociopathic thing that only cares about itself to the destruction of all others.” If you can get past the irony that this show is distributed by a behemoth corporation, that’s still a lot to chew on.