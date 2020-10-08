The best (and most shocking) moments from The Boys season 2

Well, it turns out Lamplighter wasn't all that interested in redemption after all. After Vought learns of Starlight's betrayal, they lock her up, and Hughie convinces Lamplighter to act a hero again and help infiltrate the corporation to save her. It seems like the start of a new path for the former Seven member. He helps Hughie get in, but then reveals that his real intention is to die by suicide in front of his old statue. It's a horrific end to an awful life, and Hughie can't do anything to stop it.