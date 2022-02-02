Plus, the Oscar-winning grandma from Minari joins the universe!

Homelander gets a Rick and Morty–style makeover in The Boys animated spin-off

The Boys' new animated spin-off series looks truly Diabolical. Where else can you see different cartoon versions of Homelander having a threesome?

The Boys Presents: Diabolical now has a teaser trailer, which acts more like a promo for the in-world fast-food chain Vought A Burger. The video, released Wednesday and narrated by Christian Slater, shows the characters you'll meet across the show's eight bite-size episodes (which are 12-14 minutes each).

The Boys Homelander gets three new animated looks in the upcoming spin-off 'The Boys Presents: Diabolical.'

Bonus: Each episode is realized through a different animation style, including one from the team behind the Adult Swim show Rick and Morty. That's why one of the supes of the Homelander thruple basically looks like he just came from tangoing with Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith.

Justin Roiland, the co-creator of Rick and Morty who voices many of its characters (including the titular duo), produced one episode of Diabolical with Ben Bayouth. But he's also lending his talents to the voice cast.

Other episodes hail from Awkwafina, The Boys comic co-creator and TV series executive producer Garth Ennis, Eliot and Ilana Glazer, Rogen and Evan Goldberg, Simon Racioppa, Samberg, and Tyler.

Each episode will tell a different story set in the world of The Boys. The Looney Tunes–style laser baby, which was revealed in an earlier clip, returns alongside animated versions of the Deep, Queen Maeve, The Boys comic book character Martian Manhunter, and more.

All episodes of The Boys Presents: Diabolical premiere March 4 on Amazon Prime Video. Watch the teaser trailer above.

