Jensen Ackles says he'll "come running" whenever he's needed again for the show.

The Boys boss is '100 percent' leaving the door open for more Soldier Boy after season 3 finale

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the season 3 finale of The Boys.

There's a very good chance we'll be seeing Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy in a future season of The Boys. Showrunner Eric Kripke tells EW that he's "100 percent" leaving the door open for the character to make a return appearance following the events of the season 3 finale, "The Instant White-Hot Wild."

The episode saw Butcher's (Karl Urban) plan to kill Homelander (Antony Starr) once and for all quickly go south for everyone involved. When the star-spangled leader of the Seven brought out his surprise guest for the confrontation, his son Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), two fights broke out: one between the Boys and Soldier Boy, and one between Homeland and Maeve (Dominique McElligott).

The brawls resulted in Soldier Boy going nuclear again. Maeve sacrificed herself when she tackled him out a window to divert the explosion. She didn't die, she just lost her powers. Soldier Boy didn't die either. He was put back into a cryogenic slumber, this time under the watchful eye of Grace Mallory (Laila Robins).

"The old TV adage is like, never kill anyone unless you really, really have to. Never close a door, open a window," Kripke says. "We'll all have to wait and see, but I can't imagine the series ending without Soldier Boy making another appearance."

When it comes to The Boys, if you don't see the body, there's a chance of a resurrection. Season 3 had already seen Aya Cash's Stormfront make a surprise return — albeit with fewer limbs — after her prominent season 2 presence.

The Boys season 4 is currently scheduled to start filming in August, but when EW spoke with Ackles in May, the actor said he hadn't spoken with anyone about reprising his role just yet.

"I know Kripke is very smart about how he sends his characters off because he can always bring them back," Ackles said. "So I know there are plans in talks, but I don't know exactly know what those are. But I told Krip, 'Look, man, put me in anytime. You tell me when to come running, I'll come running.'"

Hear more behind-the-scenes secrets about the making of the Boys season 3 finale in the video above. And watch more of EW's On Set series, which goes behind each episode of the show with the cast and creator.

