The Boys gives Erin Moriarty's Starlight a full-on music video for season 2 song

A Star(light) is born.

Erin Moriarty's ray of literal sunshine that is Annie, a.k.a. Starlight on The Boys, gets her own official music video for "Never Truly Vanish," the song from season 2 of the Amazon Prime Video superhero satire to commemorate Translucent (Alex Hassell).

Moriarty performed snippets of the song as seen in the season's premiere episode when the world came to publicly mourn the invisible member of the Seven, the globe's premier team of secretly corrupt superheroes. The musical number, written by series composer Chris Lennertz and Michael Saltzman, was later released on the show's soundtrack.

On Thursday, Amazon, through new Vought International social media accounts, dropped the video, which sees Starlight performing alongside a troupe of invisible Translucent dancers.

"Our heroes never die/ Your spirit fills the sky," Moriarty sings. "Your presence truly blessed us from the start/ You will never truly vanish from our hearts/ No you'll never truly vanish from our hearts." Classics Boys hijinks.

Moriarty returns as Starlight for season 3 of The Boys, which is currently filming in Canada with new star Jensen Ackles, playing the world's original superhero Soldier Boy. While we wait for a new look at what's sure to be a chaotic next run — and Ackles himself is teasing a first look at his character coming soon — we at least have some new Boys content.

Watch the music video above.