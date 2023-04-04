"Soldier Boy pops up for a brief moment in this new spin-off of The Boys," Ackles said during a Supernatural fan convention in New Orleans.

The Boys star Jensen Ackles says he has a Soldier Boy cameo in Gen V spin-off

We haven't heard the last of Soldier Boy!

Jensen Ackles, who played the a--hole version of Captain America in The Boys season 3, claims to have filmed a cameo for the upcoming spin-off, Gen V.

Taking the stage with fellow Supernatural alum Jared Padalecki during a Creation New Orleans fan convention in Louisiana this past weekend, the actor fielded questions from the audience in attendance. Footage from the event has since made its way to YouTube, TikTok, and other social media platforms.

"Soldier Boy pops up for a brief moment in this new spin-off of The Boys," Ackles said. "In fact, there's a few cameos from the mothership that come into this spin-off. My little bit there was heavily [improvised]."

The actor went on to say that The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke, who created Supernatural and also executive produces Gen V, was on the set of the spin-off with him for filming. "He and I were just, like, we were spitballing ideas and workshopping literally in between takes and coming up with a whole variety of takes," he says.

Gen V, coming to Prime Video later this year, broadens the world of The Boys by focusing on Godolkin University, America's only college (run by Vought International, of course) dedicated to shaping the minds of young supes. Described as part authentic college drama and part Hunger Games, the series finds a new wave of supes honing their abilities and competing amongst each other for the juiciest contracts to police the biggest cities — while also navigating university drama.

From the first teaser trailer, we know that Jessie T. Usher's speedster A Train, Colby Minifie's frantic PR gal Ashley Barrett, and P.J. Byrne's in-house filmmaker Adam Bourke will also appear in Gen V.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina actress Jaz Sinclair stars as Marie, who appeared ever so briefly in The Boys season 3. She's connected to the Red River Institute, which Kripke previously teased to EW was going to take on a larger part in the show's universe.

Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi star alongside Sinclair. The teaser also confirmed that actors Clancy Brown, Alexander Calvert, and Jason Ritter will appear in various roles.

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as showrunners.

