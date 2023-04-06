My Adventures With Superman follows the Man of Steel coming of age in his 20s.

We never thought we'd see the day! "Wee" Hughie has become a supe.

Jack Quaid, who stars as vigilante supe-slayer Hughie Campbell on Amazon's R-rated satire The Boys, is now playing the most famous of supes ever, Superman, in an upcoming DC animated series. Quaid's Man of Steel makes his debut in a teaser that dropped Thursday for My Adventures With Superman, coming to Adult Swim and HBO Max.

The footage, though brief, sees the Kryptonian strongman thwarting a bank heist involving a metahuman and quickly checking on the safety of two bystanders, Lois Lane (Alice Lee) and Jimmy Olsen (Ishmael Sahid).

My Adventures With Superman is going to be a coming-of-age story for Clark Kent, who's in his 20s forming an investigative reporting team with Lois and Jimmy at The Daily Planet. It's all about Clark building his secret identity, while exploring his origins and falling in love with Lois, who gets closer and closer to discovering Clark's true self while becoming a star reporter.

Then cut over to the Prime Video streaming platform, where a live-action Quaid always seems to be covered in the blood of whatever out-of-control superhero he just blew up with an anal pipe-bomb on The Boys. Quaid's got a healthy balance going on.

My Adventures With Superman also marks the latest voice performance from the actor, who's also a mainstay on the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks. A premiere date for the DC show has not been announced. It's just "coming soon" at this stage.

Jack Quaid on The Boys, My Adventures with Superman Jack Quaid goes from supe fighter to Superman in 'My Adventures with Superman' animated series | Credit: Amazon Prime; Adult Swim

Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) executive produces My Adventures With Superman, and Jake Wyatt (Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus) and Brendan Clogher (Voltron: Legendary Defender) co-executive produce. Josie Campbell (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) is a co-producer.

Watch the footage above.

