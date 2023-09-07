The Boys comic character Tek Knight arrives in Gen V spinoff

A familiar character from The Boys comic book series is finally making his way into the live-action TV universe.

First spotted in this week's new trailer for Gen V, Future Man actor Derek Wilson joins the cast of the college-set spinoff series as Tek Knight, EW can exclusively confirm with a first look at the performance.

The comics, created by writer Garth Ennis and artist Darick Robertson, introduced the supe as a member of the team Payback. His whole thing was powering up in a suit of armor to fight alongside his fellow members, like Soldier Boy, Crimson Countess, and Stormfront. However, as we've seen already across three seasons of Amazon's The Boys, the satirical drama incorporates elements from the comics in new ways.

Season 3 introduced Payback in live action, but Tek Knight was not a member. Although, fans will recall they first heard mention of him way back in season 1. In a support group for average humans who've suffered as the collateral damage of superheroes, one woman mentions how Tek Knight saved her from a hostage situation, but he left her paralyzed when he inadvertently damaged her spine. In season 2, during a conversation with Homelander (Antony Starr), then-Vought International CEO Mr. Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) makes mention of the movie premiere for Tek Knight Lives.

The character will now finally come out of the periphery and make his live-action debut on Gen V, which follows the students of Godolkin University, Vought's premier college for young supes. Details on Tek Knight's involvement in the story are being kept under wraps.

Wilson is already a friend of the Boys extended family. The actor previously starred as Donnie "Bunny Man" Schenk on AMC's Preacher, which was executive produced and co-created by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who went on to develop The Boys with showrunner Eric Kripke. (That show also happens to be based on a different Ennis comic.) Rogen, Goldberg, and Kripke now EP Gen V, season 1 of which is showrun by Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters.

Set to premiere the first three of its eight-episode first season on Prime Video this Sept. 29, Gen V stars Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, a supe with the ability to manipulate and weaponize blood who arrives at Godolkin in the hopes of one day becoming a member of the Seven, the top team of heroes led by Homelander. There, she meets the fiery Luke Riordan/Golden Boy (Patrick Schwarzenegger), the metal-manipulating Andre Anderson (Chance Perdomo), the size-shrinking Emma Meyer (Lizze Broadway), the gender-shifting Jordan Li (played by both London Thor and Derek Luh), the mind "pusher" Cate Dunlap (Maddie Phillips), and the troubled strongman Sam (Asa Germann).

